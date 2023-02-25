Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Ohio State Buckeyes secure victory over Bemidji State Beavers

The 2-1 win at home sealed the victory for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the series against the Bemidji State Beavers. Ohio State won in 2-0 games.

img_500258653_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 04:20 PM

The hosting Buckeyes started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Sloane Matthews scoring in the first period, assisted by Kenzie Hauswirth .

Jennifer Gardiner increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Gabby Rosenthal and Sophie Jaques .

Claire Vekich narrowed the gap to 2-1 one minute later, assisted by Khloe Lund and Gabbie Smith .

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
