Ohio State Buckeyes secure victory over Bemidji State Beavers

The 2-1 win at home sealed the victory for the Ohio State Buckeyes in the series against the Bemidji State Beavers. Ohio State won in 2-0 games.

The hosting Buckeyes started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Sloane Matthews scoring in the first period, assisted by Kenzie Hauswirth .

Jennifer Gardiner increased the lead to 2-0 late in the third period, assisted by Gabby Rosenthal and Sophie Jaques .

Claire Vekich narrowed the gap to 2-1 one minute later, assisted by Khloe Lund and Gabbie Smith .