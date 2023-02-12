Ohio State Buckeyes new league leaders after win vs. St. Thomas

The Ohio State Buckeyes beat the St. Thomas 5-0 at home and are the new leaders after 32 games played, three points clear of the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Buckeyes started off strong and took the lead early in the game with Paetyn Levis scoring in the first period, assisted by Kenzie Hauswirth and Emma Maltais .

The Buckeyes' Gabby Rosenthal increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first period, assisted by Jenna Buglioni and Jennifer Gardiner .

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-0 early into the second period when Jennifer Gardiner beat the goalie, assisted by Sophie Jaques and Jenna Buglioni.

Halfway through, Makenna Webster scored a goal, assisted by Emma Maltais, making the score 4-0.

The Buckeyes made it 5-0 when Teagan Grant found the back of the net, assisted by Jennifer Gardiner and Gabby Rosenthal late in the third period. The 5-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The win over the St. Thomas players means that the Buckeyes have seven home wins in a row.

Next games:

The Buckeyes will travel to the Wisconsin Badgers on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST. The St. Thomas players will face Minnesota at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.