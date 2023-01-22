Ohio State Buckeyes beat St. Cloud State Huskies in overtime
The St. Cloud State Huskies hosted the Ohio State Buckeyes in the action on Saturday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Ohio State prevailed. The final score was 3-2.
Ohio State's Jennifer Gardiner scored the game-winning goal.
The Buckeyes took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Sophie Jaques . Jennifer Gardiner and Madison Bizal assisted.
Svenja Voigt scored early in the second period, assisted by Emma Gentry and Grace Wolfe .
Jenna Buglioni took the lead early into the third period, assisted by Kenzie Hauswirth and Lauren Bernard .
Addi Scribner tied the game 2-2 two minutes later, assisted by Dayle Ross and Emma Gentry. The game went to overtime.
Just over one minutes in, Jennifer Gardiner scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Hadley Hartmetz .
With this win the Buckeyes have eight straight victories.
Next games:
Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Huskies hosting the Beavers at 6 p.m. CST and the Buckeyes visiting the Mavericks at 5 p.m. CST.