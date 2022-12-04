Minnesota State's winning run ended after game against Minnesota Golden Gophers

SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months
Minnesota State's run of five straight wins ended on the road against the Minnesota Golden Gophers. Friday's game finished 4-1.

December 03, 2022 11:30 PM
The Mavericks took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Kennedy Bobyck . Alexis Paddington and Shelbi Guttormson assisted.

Abigail Boreen scored early into the second period, assisted by Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle .

Halfway through, Abbey Murphy scored a goal, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle and Ella Huber , making the score 2-1.

Late, the Gophers made it 3-1 with a goal from Abigail Boreen.

Audrey Wethington increased the lead to 4-1 late into the third period, assisted by Ella Huber.

The Gophers were called for no penalties, while the Mavericks received no penalties.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Minnesota State.

