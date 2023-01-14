Minnesota State victorious against St. Cloud State Huskies

Minnesota State defeated the visiting St. Cloud State Huskies 3-1. The game was all square after two periods but in the third Minnesota State managed to pull out a win.

The visiting Huskies opened strong, right after the puck drop with Svenja Voigt scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Addi Scribner .

Kelsey King scored late into the second period, assisted by Brooke Bryant .

Sydney Langseth took the lead in the middle of the third period, assisted by Taylor Otremba and Kennedy Bobyck .

The Mavericks increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.06 remaining of the third after a goal from Claire Butorac .

The Mavericks has now won five games in a row.

Next up:

The teams now have the chance to fine-tune their tactics, as they play each other again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.