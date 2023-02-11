Minnesota State reverses deficit to clinch victory

Minnesota State was challenged and was behind by 1-2 after two periods in the game against the Bemidji State Beavers. However, the change came in the third period and the game ended in 3-2 for home-team Minnesota State.

Minnesota State's Madison Mashuga scored the game-winning goal.

The Mavericks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Madison Mashuga. Charlotte Akervik and Alexis Paddington assisted.

The Beavers' Reece Hunt tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Genevieve Hendrickson and Ella Anick .

The Beavers made it 2-1 late into the second period when McKayla Zilisch beat the goalie, assisted by Ella Anick.

The Mavericks tied the score 2-2 early in the third period when Kelsey King netted one, assisted by Charlotte Akervik and Sydney Langseth .

Madison Mashuga took the lead two minutes later, assisted by Taylor Otremba and Alexis Paddington.

Next up:

The teams play again on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.