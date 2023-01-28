Minnesota State couldn't stop Ohio State Buckeyes' winning run

The Ohio State Buckeyes and Minnesota State met on Saturday. Ohio State came into the game off the back of a run of nine successive wins and managed to claim yet another victory. The game finished 4-2.

The Buckeyes took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Makenna Webster . Emma Peschel and Amanda Thiele assisted.

The Buckeyes' Paetyn Levis increased the lead to 2-0 in the middle of the first, assisted by Riley Brengman and Emma Peschel.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-0 with a goal from Sofie Lundin late in the first, assisted by Lauren Bernard .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Buckeyes led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Riley Brengman increased the lead to 4-2 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Emma Maltais and Paetyn Levis.

Coming up:

Both teams play on Friday, with the Buckeyes hosting the Gophers at 6 p.m. CST, and the Mavericks playing the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. CST.