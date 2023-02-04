Minnesota Golden Gophers' winning streak broken by Ohio State Buckeyes

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have enjoyed a great period of success and ahead of the home game against the Ohio State Buckeyes, Minnesota was on a run of 13 straight wins. But, Saturday's game finished 5-1 and the winning streak was ended.

The Gophers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Madeline Wethington . Madison Kaiser and Peyton Hemp assisted.

The Buckeyes tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first when Sloane Matthews scored, assisted by Jennifer Gardiner .

The Buckeyes' Hadley Hartmetz took the lead in the middle of the first.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute when Gabby Rosenthal netted one, assisted by Sophie Jaques and Jennifer Gardiner.

Kenzie Hauswirth increased the lead to 4-1 late in the third period, assisted by Paetyn Levis .

Paetyn Levis increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later, assisted by Emma Maltais and Makenna Webster .

Next up:

On Friday, the Gophers will host the Badgers at 6 p.m. CST and the Buckeyes will play against the St. Thomas players at 5 p.m. CST.