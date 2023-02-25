Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Minnesota Golden Gophers win to decide series

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have secured victory in the series against the St. Thomas in 2-0 games. The series was decided with a 6-2 win.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 25, 2023 04:20 PM

The hosting Gophers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Grace Zumwinkle scoring in the first minute, assisted by Ella Huber .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Gophers.

The St. Thomas players narrowed the gap to 4-2 early into the third period when Maija Almich netted one.

Taylor Heise increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja .

The Gophers increased the lead to 6-2 with 43 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Catie Skaja, assisted by Crystalyn Hengler and Abigail Boreen.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
