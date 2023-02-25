Minnesota Golden Gophers win to decide series

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have secured victory in the series against the St. Thomas in 2-0 games. The series was decided with a 6-2 win.

The hosting Gophers started off strong and took the lead right after the puck drop with Grace Zumwinkle scoring in the first minute, assisted by Ella Huber .

The second period ended with a 4-1 lead for the Gophers.

The St. Thomas players narrowed the gap to 4-2 early into the third period when Maija Almich netted one.

Taylor Heise increased the lead to 5-2 four minutes later, assisted by Abigail Boreen and Catie Skaja .

ADVERTISEMENT

The Gophers increased the lead to 6-2 with 43 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Catie Skaja, assisted by Crystalyn Hengler and Abigail Boreen.