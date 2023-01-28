Minnesota Golden Gophers win on the road vs. Hard-to-beat Minnesota-Duluth

One winning streak was extended as another was ended when the two star-studded teams, Minnesota-Duluth and the Minnesota Golden Gophers, faced each other. UMD won 3-1 on the road and claimed its 11th straight win. Before the game, UMD had six wins in a row.

The first period was scoreless, and in the middle of the second period, the Gophers took the lead when Catie Skaja scored assisted by Madeline Wethington and Abigail Boreen .

The Bulldogs tied the score 1-1, after only 37 seconds into the third period when Taylor Stewart found the back of the net, assisted by Taylor Anderson and Anneke Linser .

Abbey Murphy took the lead seven minutes later, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle .

The Gophers increased the lead to 3-1 with 01.21 remaining of the third period after a goal from Abbey Murphy, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 3 p.m. CST.