Minnesota Golden Gophers win on the road again – beat St. Thomas 2-4

At the moment the Minnesota Golden Gophers are hard to beat on the road. After defeating the St. Thomas 4-2, they extended their winning streak on the road to eight games.

The Gophers took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Abigail Boreen . Taylor Heise and Nelli Laitinen assisted.

The St. Thomas' players Lotti Odnoga tied it up in the middle of the first.

The Gophers took the lead within the first minute of the second period when Taylor Heise scored, assisted by Emily Oden and Skylar Vetter .

The Gophers made it 3-1 with a goal from Abigail Boreen.

The St. Thomas players narrowed the gap to 3-2 early in the third period when Anna Solheim beat the goalie, assisted by Maddy Clough and Nicole Vallario .

Abbey Murphy increased the lead to 4-2 nine minutes later, assisted by Nelli Laitinen.

Coming up:

The teams play again on Friday at 6 p.m. CST.