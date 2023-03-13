Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Minnesota Golden Gophers win and move on

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have won against Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 in the playoff knock-out game and will advance.

img_500267065_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have won against Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 in the playoff knock-out game and will advance.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Gophers took the lead when Madeline Wethington scored the first goal.

The Gophers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Abbey Murphy beat the goalie, assisted by Emily Oden and Grace Zumwinkle .

The Gophers made it 3-0 when Catie Skaja netted one, assisted by Madeline Wethington halfway through the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Gophers were whistled for no penalties, while the Bulldogs received no penalties.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
