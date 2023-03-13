Minnesota Golden Gophers win and move on

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have won against Minnesota-Duluth 3-0 in the playoff knock-out game and will advance.

The first period was scoreless, and midway through the second period, the Gophers took the lead when Madeline Wethington scored the first goal.

The Gophers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Abbey Murphy beat the goalie, assisted by Emily Oden and Grace Zumwinkle .

The Gophers made it 3-0 when Catie Skaja netted one, assisted by Madeline Wethington halfway through the third. The 3-0 goal held up as the game winner.

The Gophers were whistled for no penalties, while the Bulldogs received no penalties.