Minnesota Golden Gophers victorious against Penn State Nittany Lions

The Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 on Friday.

The Gophers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Madison Kaiser. Emily Oden and Peyton Hemp assisted.

The Gophers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Taylor Heise in the first period, assisted by Skylar Vetter.

The Gophers increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Peyton Hemp scored, assisted by Emma Conner and Madison Kaiser.

The Gophers' Grace Zumwinkle increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Crystalyn Hengler and Lizi Norton.

The Gophers scored zero goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.

Ella Huber increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Crystalyn Hengler.

Coming up:

On Saturday, the Gophers will play the Yale players at 6 p.m. CST, and the Nittany Lions will play the Terriers at 3 p.m. CST.