Minnesota Golden Gophers victorious against Penn State Nittany Lions
The Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 on Friday.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers defeated the Penn State Nittany Lions 5-1 on Friday.
The Gophers took the lead early in the first period, with a goal from Madison Kaiser. Emily Oden and Peyton Hemp assisted.
The Gophers increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Taylor Heise in the first period, assisted by Skylar Vetter.
The Gophers increased the lead to 3-0 in the middle of the first when Peyton Hemp scored, assisted by Emma Conner and Madison Kaiser.
The Gophers' Grace Zumwinkle increased the lead to 4-0 late into the first, assisted by Crystalyn Hengler and Lizi Norton.
The Gophers scored zero goals in second period an held the lead 4-1 going in to the second break.
Ella Huber increased the lead to 5-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Crystalyn Hengler.
Coming up:
On Saturday, the Gophers will play the Yale players at 6 p.m. CST, and the Nittany Lions will play the Terriers at 3 p.m. CST.