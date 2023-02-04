Minnesota Golden Gophers notch up another win in hard-fought matchup with Ohio State Buckeyes

The Minnesota Golden Gophers claimed their 13th straight victory with a 4-2 win at home to the Ohio State Buckeyes on Friday. The result also means that Ohio State's 10-win streak was ended.

The hosting team took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Peyton Hemp . Josefin Bouveng and Madison Kaiser assisted.

The Gophers increased the lead to 2-0 within the first minute of the second period when Abigail Boreen scored, assisted by Taylor Heise and Catie Skaja .

The Gophers made it 3-0 with a goal from Abbey Murphy .

Buckeyes' Gabby Rosenthal tallied a goal midway through, making the score 3-1. Jennifer Gardiner and Sophie Jaques assisted.

The Buckeyes narrowed the gap again within the first minute of the third period when Jennifer Gardiner netted one.

Abbey Murphy increased the lead to 4-2 late into the third, assisted by Taylor Heise.

Coming up:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Minnesota.