Minnesota Golden Gophers keep on winning and now have six straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers as they claimed another victory on Saturday against New Hampshire, making it six in a row. They won 8-1 over New Hampshire.

The Gophers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Catie Skaja . Abigail Boreen and Emily Zumwinkle assisted.

The Gophers' Grace Zumwinkle increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first, assisted by Ella Huber and Makayla Pahl .

The Gophers' Madeline Wethington increased the lead to 3-0 late in the first, assisted by Crystalyn Hengler and Emily Zumwinkle.

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Gophers.

Taylor Heise increased the lead to 6-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle and Abbey Murphy .

Abbey Murphy increased the lead to 7-1 four minutes later, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle and Ella Huber.

Grace Zumwinkle increased the lead to 8-1 four minutes later, assisted by Madeline Wethington and Emily Zumwinkle.

Coming up:

The Gophers host the St. Thomas in the next game at home on Friday at 6 p.m. CST. The same day, the Wildcats will host the Black Bears at 5 p.m. CST.