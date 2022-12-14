Minnesota Golden Gophers keep on winning and now have four straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the St. Cloud State Huskies, making it four in a row. They won 9-0 over St. Cloud State.

The visiting Gophers took the lead late into the first period, with a goal from Allie Franco . Abbey Murphy and Grace Zumwinkle assisted.

The second period ended with a 6-0 lead for the Gophers.

The Gophers increased the lead to 7-0 within the first minute of the third period when Grace Zumwinkle scored, assisted by Ella Huber and Allie Franco.

Taylor Heise increased the lead to 8-0 seven minutes later, assisted by Peyton Hemp and Emily Oden .

In the end the 9-0 goal came from Abigail Boreen who increased the Gophers' lead, assisted by Peyton Hemp and Taylor Heise, in the middle of the third. The 9-0 goal held up as the game winner.

Next games:

On Friday, the Huskies will host the Wildcats at 1 p.m. CST and the Gophers will play against the Warriors at 6 p.m. CST.