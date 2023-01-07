Minnesota Golden Gophers keep on winning and now have five straight wins
It was smooth sailing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers as they claimed another victory on Friday against Merrimack, making it five in a row. They won 9-2 over Merrimack.
The Gophers took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Nelli Laitinen . Audrey Wethington and Sadie Lindsay assisted.
The Gophers increased the lead to 2-0 early in the second period when Taylor Heise beat the goalie, assisted by Abigail Boreen and Emily Oden .
The Gophers made it 3-0 with a goal from Abigail Boreen.
Late, Katie Kaufman scored a goal, assisted by Payten Evans and Sam Lessick , making the score 3-1.
The Gophers increased the lead to 4-1 early into the third period when Catie Skaja scored, assisted by Abbey Murphy and Abigail Boreen.
The Gophers increased the lead to 5-1 early in the third when Taylor Heise netted one again, assisted by Allie Franco .
The Gophers increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third when Grace Zumwinkle found the back of the net, assisted by Ella Huber .
The Gophers increased the lead to 7-1 early into the third when Madison Kaiser netted one, assisted by Nelli Laitinen and Peyton Hemp .
Alexa Pongo narrowed the gap to 7-2 seven minutes later, assisted by Sam Lessick and Teghan Inglis .
Peyton Hemp increased the lead to 8-2 five minutes later, assisted by Josefin Bouveng .
The Gophers increased the lead to 9-2 with 01.02 remaining of the third after a goal from Taylor Heise, assisted by Catie Skaja and Emily Oden.
Coming up:
The teams play their next games on Saturday. The Gophers will host the Wildcats at 4:30 p.m. CST, and the Warriors will visit the Huskies at 1 p.m. CST.