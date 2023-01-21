Minnesota Golden Gophers keep on winning and now have 10 straight wins

It was smooth sailing for the Minnesota Golden Gophers as they claimed another victory on Saturday against the Bemidji State Beavers, making it 10 in a row. They won 4-1 over Bemidji State.

The Gophers took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Josefin Bouveng .

Abbey Murphy scored late into the second period, assisted by Madison Kaiser and Crystalyn Hengler .

Beavers' Claire Vekich tallied a goal late, making the score 2-1. Makenna Deering assisted.

The Gophers increased the lead to 3-1 within the first minute of the third period when Abigail Boreen scored, assisted by Taylor Heise and Madeline Wethington .

The Gophers increased the lead to 4-1 with 59 seconds remaining of the third after a goal from Grace Zumwinkle , assisted by Madison Kaiser and Abbey Murphy.

Next games:

On Friday, the Beavers will host the Huskies at 6 p.m. CST and the Gophers will play against the Bulldogs at 3 p.m. CST.