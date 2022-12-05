Minnesota Golden Gophers got a shut out against Minnesota State

The Minnesota Golden Gophers picked up a decisive road win against Minnesota State. The game ended in a shutout, 6-0.

The visiting team took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Taylor Heise .

Taylor Heise scored early in the second period, assisted by Catie Skaja and Emily Oden .

Midway through, Abbey Murphy scored a goal, assisted by Taylor Heise, making the score 3-0.

Abigail Boreen increased the lead to 4-0 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle .

Abigail Boreen increased the lead to 5-0 less than a minute later, assisted by Taylor Heise and Grace Zumwinkle.

The Gophers made it 6-0 when Ella Huber netted one, assisted by Allie Franco with a minute left in the third. That left the final score at 6-0.

Next up:

On Friday, the Mavericks faces Wisconsin at 6 p.m. CST and the Gophers take on St. Cloud State at home at 6 p.m. CST.