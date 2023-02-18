Minnesota Golden Gophers beat St. Thomas in overtime

The St. Thomas hosted the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Minnesota prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Minnesota's Abbey Murphy scored the game-winning goal.

The St. Thomas players first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Nicole Vallario .

Taylor Heise tied the game 1-1 one minute later, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle . The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Abbey Murphy scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Peyton Hemp and Emily Oden .

The Gophers have now racked up seven straight road wins.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.