Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.
Women's College WCHA

Minnesota Golden Gophers beat St. Thomas in overtime

The St. Thomas hosted the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Minnesota prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

img_500254143_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 17, 2023 09:16 PM

The St. Thomas hosted the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the action on Friday in what was expected to be a close game. The game went into overtime and Minnesota prevailed. The final score was 2-1.

Minnesota's Abbey Murphy scored the game-winning goal.

The St. Thomas players first took the lead early in the third period, with a goal from Nicole Vallario .

Taylor Heise tied the game 1-1 one minute later, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle . The game went to overtime.

Just over two minutes in, Abbey Murphy scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Peyton Hemp and Emily Oden .

The Gophers have now racked up seven straight road wins.

Next games:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.