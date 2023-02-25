Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Minnesota Golden Gophers beat St. Thomas in first game

The Minnesota Golden Gophers lead the series 1-0 against the St. Thomas, after a 7-0 win at home and could clinch the series in the next game. In game one.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 10:17 PM

The Minnesota Golden Gophers lead the series 1-0 against the St. Thomas, after a 7-0 win at home and could clinch the series in the next game. In game one.

The hosting Gophers opened strong, at the beginning of the game with Grace Zumwinkle scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Abbey Murphy and Nelli Laitinen .

The Gophers' Grace Zumwinkle increased the lead to 2-0 halfway through the first period, assisted by Abbey Murphy and Emily Oden .

The Gophers increased the lead to 3-0 in the very last seconds of the first period, with a goal from Abbey Murphy, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise .

One goal were scored in the second period, and the Gophers led 5-0 going in to the third period.

Madeline Wethington increased the lead to 6-0 late in the third period, assisted by Grace Zumwinkle and Nelli Laitinen.

The Gophers made it 7-0 when Taylor Heise netted one, assisted by Lizi Norton late into the third. That left the final score at 7-0.

Next up:

The teams meet again for Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST, this time in Minnesota.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
