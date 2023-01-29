Women's College | WCHA

Minnesota Golden Gophers beat Minnesota-Duluth and continue winning run

The game between Minnesota-Duluth and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday finished 4-3. The result means Minnesota has 12 straight wins.

img_500235056_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
January 28, 2023 07:03 PM
Share

The game between Minnesota-Duluth and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Saturday finished 4-3. The result means Minnesota has 12 straight wins.

Next up:

Both teams are back in action on Friday, with the Bulldogs hosting the Mavericks at 3 p.m. CST and the Gophers visiting the Buckeyes at 6 p.m. CST.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA