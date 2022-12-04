Minnesota-Duluth wins against Ohio State Buckeyes in overtime

With no decisive score in regulation, Minnesota-Duluth's home game against the Ohio State Buckeyes ran into overtime on Saturday. UMD snatched the win with a final score of 5-4.

UMD's Clara Van Wieren scored the game-winning goal.

The hosting Bulldogs took the lead in the first period, with a goal from Taylor Anderson . Tova Henderson and Anneke Linser assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 with a goal from Clara Van Wieren halfway through the first period, assisted by Mannon McMahon and Gabby Krause .

The Buckeyes narrowed the gap to 2-1 in the middle of the first when Gabby Rosenthal scored, assisted by Makenna Webster and Jennifer Gardiner .

The second period ended with a 3-2 lead for the Bulldogs.

The Buckeyes tied the score 3-3 early in the third period when Makenna Webster beat the goalie, assisted by Sophie Jaques and Gabby Rosenthal.

Kylie Hanley took the lead six minutes later, assisted by Maggie Flaherty .

Gabby Rosenthal tied the game 4-4 six minutes later, assisted by Jennifer Gardiner and Madison Bizal . With this tie the game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:37 before Clara Van Wieren scored the game-winner for the home team, assisted by Nina Jobst-Smith and Mannon McMahon.

Next games:

The Bulldogs hosts St. Thomas on Friday at 3 p.m. CST. The Buckeyes host Cornell to play the Big Red on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.