Women's College WCHA

Minnesota-Duluth win knock out game against Clarkson Golden Knights

The 2-0 win for Minnesota-Duluth against the Clarkson Golden Knights means Minnesota-Duluth are through to the next round.

img_500267086_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
March 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM

The 2-0 win for Minnesota-Duluth against the Clarkson Golden Knights means Minnesota-Duluth are through to the next round.

The hosting Bulldogs took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Taylor Stewart . Nina Jobst-Smith and Kylie Hanley assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 early in the third period when Taylor Stewart found the back of the net yet again, assisted by Taylor Anderson and Brenna Fuhrman . That left the final score at 2-0.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
