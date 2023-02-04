Minnesota-Duluth grabs extra point vs. Minnesota State in overtime

Minnesota State and visiting Minnesota-Duluth tied 3-3 in regulation on Friday. UMD beat Minnesota State in overtime 4-3.

UMD's Mannon McMahon scored the game-winning goal.

The Mavericks took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Claire Butorac . Brooke Bryant and Kennedy Bobyck assisted.

The Bulldogs' Gabby Krause tied it up 1-1 halfway through the first, assisted by Anneke Linser and Gabbie Hughes .

The Mavericks took the lead with a minute left in the first when Kelsey King scored, assisted by Jamie Nelson and Lilie Ramirez .

Two goals were scored in the second period, and the Mavericks led 3-2 going in to the third period.

Gabbie Hughes tied the game 3-3 late into the third period. The game went to overtime.

In overtime, it took 3:04 before Mannon McMahon scored the game-winner for the road team, assisted by Clara Van Wieren and Gabbie Hughes.

The Bulldogs has now racked up seven straight road wins.

Next games:

The teams play again on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.