Minnesota-Duluth clinches the series against St. Cloud State Huskies

The 5-1 win at home sealed the series for Minnesota-Duluth against the St. Cloud State Huskies. The result means UMD won in 2-0 games.

The Bulldogs took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Naomi Rogge . Kylie Hanley assisted.

The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Kylie Hanley beat the goalie, assisted by Hanna Baskin and Tova Henderson .

The Bulldogs made it 3-0 with a goal from Mary Kate O'Brien.

With a minute left, Taylor Anderson scored a goal, assisted by Gabbie Hughes , making the score 4-0.

Taylor Lind narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Grace Wolfe and Courtney Hall .

Naomi Rogge increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.