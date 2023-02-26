Minnesota-Duluth clinches the series against St. Cloud State Huskies
The 5-1 win at home sealed the series for Minnesota-Duluth against the St. Cloud State Huskies. The result means UMD won in 2-0 games.
The Bulldogs took the lead late in the first period, with a goal from Naomi Rogge . Kylie Hanley assisted.
The Bulldogs increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Kylie Hanley beat the goalie, assisted by Hanna Baskin and Tova Henderson .
The Bulldogs made it 3-0 with a goal from Mary Kate O'Brien.
With a minute left, Taylor Anderson scored a goal, assisted by Gabbie Hughes , making the score 4-0.
Taylor Lind narrowed the gap to 4-1 early into the third period, assisted by Grace Wolfe and Courtney Hall .
Naomi Rogge increased the lead to 5-1 late in the third.