Women's College WCHA

Minnesota-Duluth beats St. Cloud State Huskies in first game

img_500257481_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 06:25 PM

Minnesota-Duluth leads the series 1-0 against the St. Cloud State Huskies, after a 1-0 win at home and could clinch the series in the next game. In game one.

UMD's Maggie Flaherty scored the game-winning goal.

The Bulldogs first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Maggie Flaherty, assisted by Emma Soderberg .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.

