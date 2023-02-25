Minnesota-Duluth beats St. Cloud State Huskies in first game
Minnesota-Duluth leads the series 1-0 against the St. Cloud State Huskies, after a 1-0 win at home and could clinch the series in the next game. In game one.
UMD's Maggie Flaherty scored the game-winning goal.
The Bulldogs first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Maggie Flaherty, assisted by Emma Soderberg .
Next games:
The teams will soon play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.