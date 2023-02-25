Minnesota-Duluth beats St. Cloud State Huskies in first game

Minnesota-Duluth leads the series 1-0 against the St. Cloud State Huskies, after a 1-0 win at home and could clinch the series in the next game. In game one.

UMD's Maggie Flaherty scored the game-winning goal.

The Bulldogs first took the lead late into the third period, with a goal from Maggie Flaherty, assisted by Emma Soderberg .

Next games:

The teams will soon play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 5 p.m. CST.