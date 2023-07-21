Stay informed. Get local news 24/7.
Women's College WCHA

Maple Grove set to host Tommies-Mavericks U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Game

St. Thomas will take on Minnesota State on Thursday, November 9 in Maple Grove. Last year, St. Cloud State played Minnesota in Andover.


St. Thomas' Luci Bianchi lines up her shot as Minnesota State's Lyndsey Howard tries to cut her off during a game Friday, Jan. 21, 2022 in Mendota Heights, Minn.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Today at 9:44 AM

MAPLE GROVE — The 2023 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum Women's Face-Off Classic will be held in Maple Grove this fall, the museum announced Thursday.

WCHA rivals St. Thomas and Minnesota State are the two teams set to participate in the game, which will take place on Thursday, November 9 at 7 p.m. CT at Maple Grove Ice Arena.

Last year, St. Cloud State toppled the University of Minnesota in the Women's Face-Off Classic held in Andover.

"Just like many other communities that love living in the State of Hockey, Maple Grove is no different. This Hall of Fame game is an awesome way to continue to get more exposure for girls hockey in our community," said Crimson Booster Club president, Molly Elfstrand, in the release.

"There is a great deal of support and energy tied to this event and we're looking forward to having a NCAA Division I women's game in our backyard," she added. "This game allows the girls, families, and our community to recognize that through continued confidence, hard work, and commitment, the goal of playing DI hockey can become a reality."

Mavericks head coach John Harrington and Tommies head coach Joel Johnson are both excited about the game and the chance to showcase their programs in front of many young fans and youth hockey players.

"One of the major goals of Division I women's hockey is to encourage young girls to become interested in our game," said Harrington. "The Face-Off Classic provides them an opportunity to see our student-athletes as role models and leaders as they attend school and compete at the highest level."

Johnson added on saying, "I am confident that the youth teams from the Maple Grove community will bring energy and excitement, which will raise the intensity for the players and coaches and hopefully make for a great competitive environment."

This special game aims to bring awareness to the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Museum, which is located in Eveleth, Minnesota. More details about the event and ticket sales information will be announced at a later date.

Sydney Wolf
By Sydney Wolf
Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth and high school hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a degree in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies.
