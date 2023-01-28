In top form, Wisconsin Badgers take another victory

The Wisconsin Badgers are now in a strong position. When the team met the St. Thomas on the road on Friday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 6-1, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

The St. Thomas players took the lead early into the first period, with a goal from Maddy Clough . Haley Maxwell and Brieja Parent assisted.

The Badgers' Casey O'Brien tied the game 1-1 late in the first, assisted by Vivian Jungels and Maddi Wheeler .

The second period ended with a 5-1 lead for the Badgers.

The Badgers increased the lead to 6-1 early in the third period when Kirsten Simms netted one, assisted by Lacey Eden and Caroline Harvey . The 6-1 goal held up as the game winner.

Coming up:

The teams will soon play again in the next matchup on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.