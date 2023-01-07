In top form, St. Thomas take another victory

The St. Thomas are now in a strong position. When the team met the Rochester Institute of Technology Tigers at home on Friday, they secured their third win in a row. The team won 5-1, seemingly bringing their hard times to an end.

The hosting St. Thomas players took the lead halfway through the first period, with a goal from Lauren Stenslie . Kate Haug assisted.

Gabby Billing scored in the middle of the second period.

The Tigers made it 2-1 with a goal from Emma Roland .

The St. Thomas players increased the lead to 3-1 early in the third period when Allie Monrean scored, assisted by Haley Maxwell .

Gabby Billing increased the lead to 4-1 five minutes later, assisted by Anna Solheim .

Maddy Clough increased the lead to 5-1 one minute later.

Next games:

The teams meet again on Saturday at 6 p.m. CST.