Women's College | WCHA
|
Hughes notches 199th career point, Soderberg gets 17th career shutout in Bulldogs' 5-0 win over Bemidji State

Emma Soderberg is tied for second in career shutouts by a UMD goaltender while Gabbie Hughes inches closer to the 200-point milestone.

college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) scores a goal on Bemidji State goaltender Abbie Thompson (35) during the first period at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
By Staff reports
January 14, 2023 11:00 PM
DULUTH — Emma Soderberg picked up her 17th career shutout and Gabbie Hughes notched her 199th career point as Minnesota Duluth finished off a home sweep of Bemidji State, winning 5-0 on Saturday at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Soderberg, the fifth-year senior goaltender and Swedish Olympian, only needed eight saves to move into a tie for second among UMD goaltenders in career shutouts, matching the 17 Switzerland's Riitta Schaublin accumulated from 2003-2007. Saturday was Soderberg's sixth shutout of the 2022-23 season, matching her own career high set back in 2020-21.

Three more shutouts this season will tie Sodeberg with Kayla Black (2012-16) atop UMD's career shutout list at 20. Four shutouts give her that record, and tie her with Black for the single-season record of 10 from 2014-15.

Saturday originally appeared to be Hughes' night to celebrate a major milestone as she picked up an assist for point No. 199 at 16:45 of the first period, helping the Bulldogs take a 3-0 lead into the first intermission. The assist — No. 121 of her career — moved the fifth-year senior center and captain into fourth in career assists by a Bulldog, but she'd finish a point shy of becoming the seventh Bulldog to ever hit 200 career points.

Fifth-year senior defenseman and captain Ashton Bell gave the Bulldogs a quick 1-0 lead 5:59 into the game, scoring her 24th career goal as a defenseman. Bell, the Olympic gold medalist from Canada, is tied with Krista McArthur (2002-06) for second at UMD in career goals by a defenseman. Bell needs five more to tie the school record of 29 set by another converted defenseman, Jessica Wong.

Fifth-year senior forwards Anneke Linser and Naomi Rogge also scored goals Saturday, as did junior wing Clara Van Wieren. Linser had two goals, Bell had a goal and an assist while fifth-year seniors Kylie Hanley and Maggie Flaherty had two assists each.

Abbie Thompson finished with 29 saves on 34 shots for Bemidji State.

The Bulldogs hit the road again next weekend for games on Saturday and Sunday at St. Thomas. Fourth-place UMD has moved within four points of third-place Wisconsin in the WCHA standings as the Bulldogs have opened 2023 with back-to-back league sweeps while the Badgers went 0-4 against the Bulldogs and Ohio State to start the new year. Fifth-place St. Cloud State has fallen 11 points back of UMD following two losses at Minnesota State.

Photos

college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Maggie Flaherty (29) skates with the puck against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Naomi Rogge (9) takes a diving shot on goal against Bemidji State goaltender Abbie Thompson (35) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) skates against Bemidji State defenseman Taylor Larson (4) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth players celebrate after Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) scored a goal during the first period against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth defenseman Ashton Bell (26) skates against Bemidji State forward Reece Hunt (29) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) skates with the puck against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) takes a shot on goal against Bemidji State goaltender Abbie Thompson (35) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Kylie Hanley (12) skates with the puck against Bemidji State at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
college girls play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Naomi Rogge (9) and Minnesota Duluth forward Danielle Burgen (8) celebrate after scoring a goal against Bemidji State during the second period at Amsoil Arena on Saturday in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune

