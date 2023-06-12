Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Hatten: SCSU women's coach is happy with his haul in the transfer portal as team looks to step up

The Huskies picked up five players from the state of Minnesota and they will be joining the Huskies in the fall and looking to help move the program forward.

Brian Idalski.jpg
Brian Idalski talks to the St. Cloud State women's hockey team during a time out during the 2022-23 season at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud, Minn.
Contibuted / Justine Canlas / St. Cloud State University
Mick Hatten
Opinion by Mick Hatten
Today at 5:21 PM

Sometimes, you go to the store and you have an idea of what you're looking for, but you're not sure if you're going to find it.

For Brian Idalski, he went into his first offseason as St. Cloud State women's head coach with a desire to find some upgrades for his lineup in the transfer portal. It sounds like Idalski found what he was looking for.

Idalski found five players in the portal that fit a few pieces of critical criteria. Idalski has junior defenseman Ella Anick (Bemidji State), forward CC Bowlby (Dartmouth), forward Katie Kaufman (Merrimack), defenseman Taylor Larson (Bemidji State) and forward Maddy Peterson (RPI) are set to join the Huskies this fall.

"We weren't shy that we are going to compete, we're going to play hard and we have designs on playing in NCAA tournaments and winning championships," Idalski said. "That's our goal here."

Idalski worked hard to change the culture with the team last season with impressive results. The Huskies had not finished .500 or better since the 2009-10 season before going 18-18-1 last season. The 18 wins tied the program record (18-15-5 in 2007-08 and 18-18-1 in 2005-06) and the Huskies were ranked No. 12 in the national polls at the end of the season, coming close to reaching the national tournament.

But even with the success, Idalski wanted more and that means that there was some pretty heavy-duty roster shuffling to come. There were four players who finished their eligibility last season: forwards Jenniinna Nylund and Allie Cornelius and defenseman Taytum Geier and McKenna Wesloh.

Forwards Mackenzie Bourgerie (Minnesota State), Olivia Cvar (Mercyhurst), goalie Julia Bachetti (Maine), defensemen Chace Sperling (Robert Morris) and defenseman Courtney Hall (Robert Morris), Lauren Tuzik (Norwich) have all found new places to play for next season after playing last season for the Huskies. Forwards Allison Green and Bailey Burton are both in the transfer portal and looking for a new place to play.

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
Tynan Ewart.jpg
NCHC
SJHL Defenseman of the Year signs to play with St. Cloud State
Tynan Ewart, who helped the Battlefords North Stars to second place in the CHL's Centennial Cup, will join the Huskies this fall
June 09, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
020823.S.BP.BSUWHOC Ella Anick.jpg
WCHA
Ella Anick ends up being a part of a 'package deal,' follows roommate to transfer, play for SCSU this fall
Sophomore defenseman from Hermantown joins sophomore defenseman Taylor Larson, who was her teammate the last two seasons at Bemidji State.
June 07, 2023 04:50 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Nov 29, 2022; Vancouver, British Columbia, CAN; Washington Capitals goalie Charlie Lindgren (79) makes a save during warm up prior to a game against the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena. Mandatory Credit: Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports
NCHC
Charlie Lindgren discusses his 1st full NHL season, playing against his brother, SCSU teammates with the Caps
2016 NCHC Goaltender of the Year shares stories about being a roommate of Nic Dowd, Kevin Gravel as a freshman, what it was like playing in Ovechkin's 800th goal game and his Washington teammates
June 06, 2023 06:27 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
110321.S.BP.BSUWHKY Taylor Larson.jpg
WCHA
Former Brainerd/Little Falls D transfers to SCSU after 2 seasons of gritty, physical play at Bemidji State
A strong defender, Taylor Larson led the Beavers in blocked shots last season
June 05, 2023 05:55 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Maddy Peterson close.jpg
WCHA
Former Princeton High skater transfers to SCSU, looks forward to playing for 'the most honest coach I've met'
Maddy Peterson played the last four seasons for RPI. She's looking forward to playing closer to home, working on a master's degree in criminal justice, being a leader for the Huskies.
June 03, 2023 05:06 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
2023010816-09-081133.jpg
International
Brett Larson, Steve Miller named to Team USA coaching staff for 2024 World Juniors
Larson has international experience from his stint as an Olympic assistant coach in 2022, while Miller will be working his seventh World Juniors for Team USA, and looking for his third gold medal.
June 02, 2023 02:25 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2021 NCHC Media Day
NCHC
Mike Schmitt named NCHC director of officiating
Schmitt has been an officiating supervisor for the conference since 2013
June 01, 2023 01:27 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Enter Anick, Bowlby, Kaufman, Larson and Peterson. There are some themes when you look at and talk to each player.

Each one of them is from Minnesota: Anick is from Hermantown, Bowlby is from Edina, Kaufman is from Lake Elmo, Larson is from Brainerd and Peterson is from Princeton. That wasn't a set criteria for Idalski and his staff, but it's interesting that it worked out that way.

"We weren't targeting it, but we're getting Minnesota kids who want to be back home," Idalski said. "The draw of being close to their families and in the WCHA and what that means ... having had other experiences, they understand the value of this experience and where we're going. They may be taking on a little less of a role, but being on a team that is talented and does have a chance to do some things was attractive as well."

Interestingly, all five of the players are coming from programs that had losing seasons throughout their college careers. Each of the players talked about the desire to be on a more competitive team and atmosphere and all five of them are very good students.

"I love overachievers," Idalski said. "Overachievers are not just special in one area of their lives. Overachievers are terrific students. They're terrific people and work hard at their craft as hockey players."

From a hockey standpoint, a theme among the transfers is their ability to skate. Idalski is well aware that half of his team's games are played on the Olympic-sized sheet of ice at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and he doesn't want to have to rely on leading the country in blocked shots (576, 15.6 per game) and great goaltending (.923 save percentage, 13th; 2.48 goals against, 20th) to win games.

Expect the Huskies to get up and down the ice better than last season.

"We weren't able to do it last year as much as we wanted, but now with the overall depth and talent of the roster, we want to be aggressive — not just in defending, but be more aggressive offensively and in transition, zone entries and creating," Idalski said. "Being able to use four lines on a regular basis, I really feel, allows you to do that and with playing seven defensemen."

Last season, the Huskies would typically dress seven defenseman, but with tougher opponents, there were times that only four defensemen would get ice time.

On top of the transfers, the Huskies will have 10 freshmen on the roster this fall. That will include forward Laura Zimmermann, a Switzerland national team member who sat out a redshirt season as she was coming back from injury.

It will be interesting to see the new mixture of players. With the change in the transfer rules, coaches are becoming more like general managers. That seems to play into Idalski's hands because he spent 2019-22 as the head coach of KRS Vanke Rays, a professional team that competed in the Russian women's league.

"The transfer portal has been good to us," Idalski said. "We've benefited greatly from it. It started last year with (goalie) JoJo (Chobak ), who was outstanding and now she's making US Hockey Development camps as a U22 kid.

"The kids coming in from the transfer portal this year are all going to make us better."

Mick Hatten
Opinion by Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

Get Local

