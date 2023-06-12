Hatten: SCSU women's coach is happy with his haul in the transfer portal as team looks to step up

Sometimes, you go to the store and you have an idea of what you're looking for, but you're not sure if you're going to find it.

For Brian Idalski, he went into his first offseason as St. Cloud State women's head coach with a desire to find some upgrades for his lineup in the transfer portal. It sounds like Idalski found what he was looking for.

Idalski found five players in the portal that fit a few pieces of critical criteria. Idalski has junior defenseman Ella Anick (Bemidji State), forward CC Bowlby (Dartmouth), forward Katie Kaufman (Merrimack), defenseman Taylor Larson (Bemidji State) and forward Maddy Peterson (RPI) are set to join the Huskies this fall.

"We weren't shy that we are going to compete, we're going to play hard and we have designs on playing in NCAA tournaments and winning championships," Idalski said. "That's our goal here."

Idalski worked hard to change the culture with the team last season with impressive results. The Huskies had not finished .500 or better since the 2009-10 season before going 18-18-1 last season. The 18 wins tied the program record (18-15-5 in 2007-08 and 18-18-1 in 2005-06) and the Huskies were ranked No. 12 in the national polls at the end of the season, coming close to reaching the national tournament.

ADVERTISEMENT

But even with the success, Idalski wanted more and that means that there was some pretty heavy-duty roster shuffling to come. There were four players who finished their eligibility last season: forwards Jenniinna Nylund and Allie Cornelius and defenseman Taytum Geier and McKenna Wesloh.

Forwards Mackenzie Bourgerie (Minnesota State), Olivia Cvar (Mercyhurst), goalie Julia Bachetti (Maine), defensemen Chace Sperling (Robert Morris) and defenseman Courtney Hall (Robert Morris), Lauren Tuzik (Norwich) have all found new places to play for next season after playing last season for the Huskies. Forwards Allison Green and Bailey Burton are both in the transfer portal and looking for a new place to play.

Enter Anick, Bowlby, Kaufman, Larson and Peterson. There are some themes when you look at and talk to each player.

Each one of them is from Minnesota: Anick is from Hermantown, Bowlby is from Edina, Kaufman is from Lake Elmo, Larson is from Brainerd and Peterson is from Princeton. That wasn't a set criteria for Idalski and his staff, but it's interesting that it worked out that way.

"We weren't targeting it, but we're getting Minnesota kids who want to be back home," Idalski said. "The draw of being close to their families and in the WCHA and what that means ... having had other experiences, they understand the value of this experience and where we're going. They may be taking on a little less of a role, but being on a team that is talented and does have a chance to do some things was attractive as well."

Interestingly, all five of the players are coming from programs that had losing seasons throughout their college careers. Each of the players talked about the desire to be on a more competitive team and atmosphere and all five of them are very good students.

"I love overachievers," Idalski said. "Overachievers are not just special in one area of their lives. Overachievers are terrific students. They're terrific people and work hard at their craft as hockey players."

From a hockey standpoint, a theme among the transfers is their ability to skate. Idalski is well aware that half of his team's games are played on the Olympic-sized sheet of ice at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center and he doesn't want to have to rely on leading the country in blocked shots (576, 15.6 per game) and great goaltending (.923 save percentage, 13th; 2.48 goals against, 20th) to win games.

ADVERTISEMENT

Expect the Huskies to get up and down the ice better than last season.

"We weren't able to do it last year as much as we wanted, but now with the overall depth and talent of the roster, we want to be aggressive — not just in defending, but be more aggressive offensively and in transition, zone entries and creating," Idalski said. "Being able to use four lines on a regular basis, I really feel, allows you to do that and with playing seven defensemen."

Last season, the Huskies would typically dress seven defenseman, but with tougher opponents, there were times that only four defensemen would get ice time.

On top of the transfers, the Huskies will have 10 freshmen on the roster this fall. That will include forward Laura Zimmermann, a Switzerland national team member who sat out a redshirt season as she was coming back from injury.

It will be interesting to see the new mixture of players. With the change in the transfer rules, coaches are becoming more like general managers. That seems to play into Idalski's hands because he spent 2019-22 as the head coach of KRS Vanke Rays, a professional team that competed in the Russian women's league.

"The transfer portal has been good to us," Idalski said. "We've benefited greatly from it. It started last year with (goalie) JoJo (Chobak ), who was outstanding and now she's making US Hockey Development camps as a U22 kid.

"The kids coming in from the transfer portal this year are all going to make us better."