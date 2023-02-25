Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College WCHA

Great start for Ohio State Buckeyes with win over Bemidji State Beavers

The Ohio State Buckeyes hold the upper hand against the Bemidji State Beavers, after winning 4-1 at home in game one. Ohio State could clinch the series in the next game.

img_500259218_rinklive.png
The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
February 24, 2023 09:43 PM

The Ohio State Buckeyes hold the upper hand against the Bemidji State Beavers, after winning 4-1 at home in game one. Ohio State could clinch the series in the next game.

The Buckeyes opened strong, early in the game with Sophie Jaques scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Emma Maltais .

Makenna Deering scored early into the second period, assisted by Reece Hunt and Paige Anderson .

The Buckeyes took the lead within the first minute when Sophie Jaques netted one yet again, assisted by Emma Maltais and Makenna Webster .

Sophie Jaques increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Paetyn Levis and Makenna Webster.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.01 remaining of the third after a goal from Emma Maltais, assisted by Makenna Webster.

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.

The Rink Live Textbot
By The Rink Live Textbot
Automated articles produced by United Robots on behalf of The Rink Live.
What To Read Next
UMD goaltender Emma Soderberg keeps an eye on a shot
WCHA
Soderberg notches first assist, plus another shutout, in Bulldogs' series-opening win over St. Cloud State
February 24, 2023 07:09 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Huskies_Hockey_Insider_podcast_logo.jpg
WCHA
SCSU women's coach previews this weekend's playoff series, talks about the team's improvements, looks ahead
February 24, 2023 05:10 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Vetter.jpg
WCHA
Gophers, Bulldogs and Buckeyes dominate All-WCHA first team
February 23, 2023 01:44 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens