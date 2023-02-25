Great start for Ohio State Buckeyes with win over Bemidji State Beavers

The Ohio State Buckeyes hold the upper hand against the Bemidji State Beavers, after winning 4-1 at home in game one. Ohio State could clinch the series in the next game.

The Buckeyes opened strong, early in the game with Sophie Jaques scoring in the first minute, goal assisted by Emma Maltais .

Makenna Deering scored early into the second period, assisted by Reece Hunt and Paige Anderson .

The Buckeyes took the lead within the first minute when Sophie Jaques netted one yet again, assisted by Emma Maltais and Makenna Webster .

Sophie Jaques increased the lead to 3-1 in the middle of the third period, assisted by Paetyn Levis and Makenna Webster.

The Buckeyes increased the lead to 4-1 with 01.01 remaining of the third after a goal from Emma Maltais, assisted by Makenna Webster.

Coming up:

The teams play again for Game 2 on Saturday at 2 p.m. CST.