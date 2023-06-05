Gophers women's program parts ways with associate head coach Natalie Darwitz

MINNEAPOLIS – The Minnesota Gophers women’s hockey team will have plenty of new faces on the ice next season as they work to get back to the NCAA Frozen Four. They will also be lacking a very familiar face behind their bench.

On Monday, Gophers head coach Brad Frost confirmed to The Rink Live that associate head coach Natalie Darwitz will not return for the 2023-24 season.

“I can confirm that Natalie is no longer a member of our coaching staff,” Frost said, via text message. “She is a great alum and ambassador for women’s hockey. We appreciate all she has done for our program both as a player and a coach.”

No additional information about the circumstances of her departure from the program were offered. As of Monday afternoon, Darwitz’s name had been removed from the list of Gophers coaches on the school’s website. Reached via text message, Darwitz, 39, said she would prefer to "let things settle" before speaking publicly.

A two-time national champion player for the Gophers, Darwitz has spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with her alma mater, helping guide them to a WCHA regular season title in 2021-22, and a WCHA tournament title last season.

One of Minnesota’s first girls' prep hockey stars in her hometown, Darwitz went on to skate for Team USA in the Winter Olympics three times, grabbing two silver medals and a bronze. She has five gold medals from either the Women’s World Championships or the Four Nations Cup, and played 20 games for the Minnesota Whitecaps in their early days.

After two seasons as a Gophers assistant coach, Darwitz coached Lakeville South High School to the state tournament, then got her first college head coaching position and lifted Hamline University from a MIAC also-ran to making the Division III Women’s Frozen Four. She returned to the Gophers as a member of Frost’s hockey staff for the past two seasons and helped produce the program’s 15th NCAA Frozen Four appearance.

The Gophers open the coming season on Oct. 6-7 at RIT before returning to Minnesota for a pair with Twin Cities rival St. Thomas. Their Oct. 13 game versus the Tommies will be played at Xcel Energy Center as part of a doubleheader, with the Gophers and Tommies men’s teams also meeting head-to-head.