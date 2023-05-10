Gophers, Tommies get right to business on opening weekend, 2023-24 WCHA composite schedule reveals
The dates of all 28 conference games for each of the WCHA's eight teams have been announced, with Minnesota State Mankato opening the season at Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 12 in Madison.
MINNEAPOLIS — Next season, women’s college hockey fans in the Twin Cities will not have a long wait to see how the defending conference tournament champion Minnesota Gophers match up versus their neighborhood rivals, the St. Thomas Tommies.
Buoyed by one of the nation’s more renowned recruiting classes, the Tommies will host a pair of games versus the Gophers on Oct. 13-14, which will be the opening weekend of play in the WCHA. On Wednesday, May 10, the league revealed its composite 2023-24 season schedule, which includes 28 games for each of the league’s eight teams.
The action actually begins one day earlier, with Minnesota State Mankato visiting defending national champion Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 12 for the opener of a two-game set.
The first head-to-head meetings of the last two NCAA champions — Wisconsin and Ohio State — will happen Nov. 17-18 in Columbus, Ohio, with the Badgers visiting the Buckeyes in a rematch of the 2023 national title game, won 1-0 by Wisconsin in Duluth.
Bemidji State’s home-opening conference series is Oct. 27-28 when the Beavers host Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs’ open conference play at home on Oct. 13-14 when they host Ohio State. St. Cloud State opens at home with an in-state rivalry when Bemidji State comes to visit on Oct. 13-14. And Minnesota State Mankato’s home-opening conference series is Oct. 20-21 when Minnesota Duluth visits the Mavericks.
The Gophers, who fell to Wisconsin in overtime in the Frozen Four semifinals, have a rare Tuesday night home opener on Oct. 17 versus St. Cloud State.
This marks the 25th season of WCHA women’s hockey, and the action will culminate in Minneapolis, as it has every March in recent years, with the Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena on March 8-9, 2024. The upcoming NCAA Women’s Frozen Four will be played in Durham, N.H., on the campus of the University of New Hampshire on March 22 & 24. Teams from the WCHA have won 19 of the 22 NCAA women’s hockey titles awarded since Minnesota Duluth captured the inaugural crown in 2001.
Full schedules, including non-conference games and specific game times, will be announced at a later date. All eight WCHA teams are expected to open the season Oct. 6-7 with non-conference series.
|2023-24 WCHA SCHEDULE
|Thursday, Oct. 12
|Minnesota State at Wisconsin
|Friday, Oct. 13
|Bemidji State at St. Cloud State
|Minnesota at St. Thomas
|Minnesota State at Wisconsin
|Ohio State at Minnesota Duluth
|Saturday, Oct. 14
|Bemidji State at St. Cloud State
|Minnesota at St. Thomas
|Ohio State at Minnesota Duluth
|Tuesday, Oct. 17
|St. Cloud State at Minnesota
|Friday, Oct. 20
|Bemidji State at Wisconsin
|Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State
|Ohio State at St. Thomas
|Saturday, Oct. 21
|Bemidji State at Wisconsin
|Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State
|Ohio State at St. Thomas
|Friday, Oct. 27
|Minnesota at Ohio State
|Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State
|St. Cloud State at Minnesota State
|Wisconsin at St. Thomas
|Saturday, Oct. 28
|Minnesota at Ohio State
|Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State
|St. Cloud State at Minnesota State
|Wisconsin at St. Thomas
|Friday, Nov. 3
|Minnesota State at Minnesota
|Ohio State at Bemidji State
|St. Thomas at Minnesota Duluth
|Wisconsin at St. Cloud State
|Saturday, Nov. 4
|Minnesota at Minnesota State
|Ohio State at Bemidji State
|St. Thomas at Minnesota Duluth
|Wisconsin at St. Cloud State
|Friday, Nov. 17
|Minnesota at Minnesota Duluth
|Minnesota State at Bemidji State
|St. Cloud State at St. Thomas
|Wisconsin at Ohio State
|Saturday, Nov. 18
|Minnesota at Minnesota Duluth
|Minnesota State at Bemidji State
|St. Thomas at St. Cloud State
|Wisconsin at Ohio State
|Friday, Dec. 1
|Bemidji State at Minnesota
|Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin
|St. Cloud State at Ohio State
|St. Thomas at Minnesota State
|Saturday, Dec. 2
|Bemidji State at Minnesota
|Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin
|St. Cloud State at Ohio State
|Minnesota State at St. Thomas
|Tuesday, Dec. 5
|Minnesota at St. Cloud State
|Friday, Dec. 8
|Bemidji State at St. Thomas
|Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State
|Wisconsin at Minnesota
|Saturday, Dec. 9
|Bemidji State at St. Thomas
|Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State
|Minnesota State at Ohio State
|Wisconsin at Minnesota
|Sunday, Dec. 10
|Minnesota State at Ohio State
|Thursday, Jan. 12
|Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth
|Minnesota State at St. Cloud State
|Ohio State at Minnesota
|St. Thomas at Wisconsin
|Friday, Jan. 13
|Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth
|Minnesota State at St. Cloud State
|Ohio State at Minnesota
|St. Thomas at Wisconsin
|Thursday, Jan. 19
|Minnesota at Bemidji State
|Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State
|St. Thomas at St. Cloud State
|Wisconsin at Minnesota State
|Friday, Jan. 20
|Minnesota at Bemidji State
|Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State
|St. Cloud State at St. Thomas
|Wisconsin at Minnesota State
|Thursday, Jan. 26
|Minnesota State at Minnesota
|Ohio State at St. Cloud State
|St. Thomas at Bemidji State
|Wisconsin at Minnesota Duluth
|Friday, Jan. 27
|Minnesota at Minnesota State
|Ohio State at St. Cloud State
|St. Thomas at Bemidji State
|Wisconsin at Minnesota Duluth
|Thursday, Feb. 2
|Bemidji State at Ohio State
|Minnesota State at Minnesota Duluth
|St. Cloud State at Wisconsin
|St. Thomas at Minnesota
|Friday, Feb. 3
|Bemidji State at Ohio State
|Minnesota State at Minnesota Duluth
|St. Cloud State at Wisconsin
|St. Thomas at Minnesota
|Thursday, Feb. 9
|Minnesota at/vs. St. Cloud State
|Minnesota Duluth at St. Thomas
|Ohio State at Minnesota State
|Wisconsin at Bemidji State
|Friday, Feb. 10
|Minnesota at/vs, St. Cloud State
|Minnesota Duluth at St. Thomas
|Ohio State at Minnesota State
|Wisconsin at Bemidji State
|Thursday, Feb. 16
|Bemidji State at Minnesota State
|Minnesota at Wisconsin
|St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth
|St. Thomas at Ohio State
|Friday, Feb. 17
|Bemidji State at Minnesota State
|Minnesota at Wisconsin
|St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth
|St. Thomas at Ohio State
|Thursday, Feb. 23
|Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota
|St. Thomas at Minnesota State
|Ohio State at Wisconsin
|St. Cloud State at Bemidji State
|Friday, Feb. 24
|Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota
|Minnesota State at St. Thomas
|Ohio State at Wisconsin
|St. Cloud State at Bemidji State
|Friday, March 1 - Sunday, March 3
|WCHA Quarterfinals (Best-of-Three)
|Wednesday, March 8
|2023 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff Semifinals (Ridder Arena)
|Thursday, March 9
|2023 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff Championship (Ridder Arena)
|Friday, March 10
|NCAA Selection Show
|Thursday, March 14 - Saturday, March 16
|NCAA Tournament Regionals
|Wednesday, March 22
|NCAA Frozen Four Semifinals (Durham, NH)
|Friday, March 24
|NCAA Frozen Four
