Women's College WCHA

Gophers, Tommies get right to business on opening weekend, 2023-24 WCHA composite schedule reveals

The dates of all 28 conference games for each of the WCHA's eight teams have been announced, with Minnesota State Mankato opening the season at Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 12 in Madison.

Minnesota Gophers players celebrated a second period goal versus Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceof title game on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Luke Schmidt / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Today at 2:12 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Next season, women’s college hockey fans in the Twin Cities will not have a long wait to see how the defending conference tournament champion Minnesota Gophers match up versus their neighborhood rivals, the St. Thomas Tommies.

Buoyed by one of the nation’s more renowned recruiting classes, the Tommies will host a pair of games versus the Gophers on Oct. 13-14, which will be the opening weekend of play in the WCHA. On Wednesday, May 10, the league revealed its composite 2023-24 season schedule, which includes 28 games for each of the league’s eight teams.

The action actually begins one day earlier, with Minnesota State Mankato visiting defending national champion Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 12 for the opener of a two-game set.

The first head-to-head meetings of the last two NCAA champions — Wisconsin and Ohio State — will happen Nov. 17-18 in Columbus, Ohio, with the Badgers visiting the Buckeyes in a rematch of the 2023 national title game, won 1-0 by Wisconsin in Duluth.

022622.S.STP.GOWOHOCK.jpg
St. Thomas women’s hockey coach Joel Johnson watched his team's WCHA playoff opener at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis on Friday, February 25, 2022. The 4-0 loss was his first game behind the bench after returning from Beijing, where he led the U.S. Olympic team to a silver medal.
Wesley Dean / University of St. Thomas

Bemidji State’s home-opening conference series is Oct. 27-28 when the Beavers host Minnesota Duluth. The Bulldogs’ open conference play at home on Oct. 13-14 when they host Ohio State. St. Cloud State opens at home with an in-state rivalry when Bemidji State comes to visit on Oct. 13-14. And Minnesota State Mankato’s home-opening conference series is Oct. 20-21 when Minnesota Duluth visits the Mavericks.

The Gophers, who fell to Wisconsin in overtime in the Frozen Four semifinals, have a rare Tuesday night home opener on Oct. 17 versus St. Cloud State.

This marks the 25th season of WCHA women’s hockey, and the action will culminate in Minneapolis, as it has every March in recent years, with the Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff at Ridder Arena on March 8-9, 2024. The upcoming NCAA Women’s Frozen Four will be played in Durham, N.H., on the campus of the University of New Hampshire on March 22 & 24. Teams from the WCHA have won 19 of the 22 NCAA women’s hockey titles awarded since Minnesota Duluth captured the inaugural crown in 2001.

Full schedules, including non-conference games and specific game times, will be announced at a later date. All eight WCHA teams are expected to open the season Oct. 6-7 with non-conference series.

2023-24 WCHA SCHEDULE
 
Thursday, Oct. 12
Minnesota State at Wisconsin
 
Friday, Oct. 13
Bemidji State at St. Cloud State
Minnesota at St. Thomas
Minnesota State at Wisconsin
Ohio State at Minnesota Duluth
 
Saturday, Oct. 14
Bemidji State at St. Cloud State
Minnesota at St. Thomas
Ohio State at Minnesota Duluth
 
Tuesday, Oct. 17
St. Cloud State at Minnesota
 
Friday, Oct. 20
Bemidji State at Wisconsin
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State
Ohio State at St. Thomas
 
Saturday, Oct. 21
Bemidji State at Wisconsin
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota State
Ohio State at St. Thomas
 
Friday, Oct. 27
Minnesota at Ohio State
Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State
Wisconsin at St. Thomas
 
Saturday, Oct. 28
Minnesota at Ohio State
Minnesota Duluth at Bemidji State
St. Cloud State at Minnesota State
Wisconsin at St. Thomas
 
Friday, Nov. 3
Minnesota State at Minnesota
Ohio State at Bemidji State
St. Thomas at Minnesota Duluth
Wisconsin at St. Cloud State
 
Saturday, Nov. 4
Minnesota at Minnesota State
Ohio State at Bemidji State
St. Thomas at Minnesota Duluth
Wisconsin at St. Cloud State
 
Friday, Nov. 17
Minnesota at Minnesota Duluth
Minnesota State at Bemidji State
St. Cloud State at St. Thomas
Wisconsin at Ohio State
 
Saturday, Nov. 18
Minnesota at Minnesota Duluth
Minnesota State at Bemidji State
St. Thomas at St. Cloud State
Wisconsin at Ohio State
 
Friday, Dec. 1
Bemidji State at Minnesota
Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin
St. Cloud State at Ohio State
St. Thomas at Minnesota State
 
Saturday, Dec. 2
Bemidji State at Minnesota
Minnesota Duluth at Wisconsin
St. Cloud State at Ohio State
Minnesota State at St. Thomas
 
Tuesday, Dec. 5
Minnesota at St. Cloud State
 
Friday, Dec. 8
Bemidji State at St. Thomas
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State
Wisconsin at Minnesota
 
Saturday, Dec. 9
Bemidji State at St. Thomas
Minnesota Duluth at St. Cloud State
Minnesota State at Ohio State
Wisconsin at Minnesota
 
Sunday, Dec. 10
Minnesota State at Ohio State
 
Thursday, Jan. 12
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth
Minnesota State at St. Cloud State
Ohio State at Minnesota
St. Thomas at Wisconsin
 
Friday, Jan. 13
Bemidji State at Minnesota Duluth
Minnesota State at St. Cloud State
Ohio State at Minnesota
St. Thomas at Wisconsin
 
Thursday, Jan. 19
Minnesota at Bemidji State
Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State
St. Thomas at St. Cloud State
Wisconsin at Minnesota State
 
Friday, Jan. 20
Minnesota at Bemidji State
Minnesota Duluth at Ohio State
St. Cloud State at St. Thomas
Wisconsin at Minnesota State
 
Thursday, Jan. 26
Minnesota State at Minnesota
Ohio State at St. Cloud State
St. Thomas at Bemidji State
Wisconsin at Minnesota Duluth
 
Friday, Jan. 27
Minnesota at Minnesota State
Ohio State at St. Cloud State
St. Thomas at Bemidji State
Wisconsin at Minnesota Duluth
 
Thursday, Feb. 2
Bemidji State at Ohio State
Minnesota State at Minnesota Duluth
St. Cloud State at Wisconsin
St. Thomas at Minnesota
 
Friday, Feb. 3
Bemidji State at Ohio State
Minnesota State at Minnesota Duluth
St. Cloud State at Wisconsin
St. Thomas at Minnesota
 
Thursday, Feb. 9
Minnesota at/vs. St. Cloud State
Minnesota Duluth at St. Thomas
Ohio State at Minnesota State
Wisconsin at Bemidji State
 
Friday, Feb. 10
Minnesota at/vs, St. Cloud State
Minnesota Duluth at St. Thomas
Ohio State at Minnesota State
Wisconsin at Bemidji State
 
Thursday, Feb. 16
Bemidji State at Minnesota State
Minnesota at Wisconsin
St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth
St. Thomas at Ohio State
 
Friday, Feb. 17
Bemidji State at Minnesota State
Minnesota at Wisconsin
St. Cloud State at Minnesota Duluth
St. Thomas at Ohio State
 
Thursday, Feb. 23
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota
St. Thomas at Minnesota State
Ohio State at Wisconsin
St. Cloud State at Bemidji State
 
Friday, Feb. 24
Minnesota Duluth at Minnesota
Minnesota State at St. Thomas
Ohio State at Wisconsin
St. Cloud State at Bemidji State
 
Friday, March 1 - Sunday, March 3
WCHA Quarterfinals (Best-of-Three)
 
Wednesday, March 8
2023 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff Semifinals (Ridder Arena)
 
Thursday, March 9
2023 Kwik Trip WCHA Final Faceoff Championship (Ridder Arena)
 
Friday, March 10
NCAA Selection Show
 
Thursday, March 14 - Saturday, March 16
NCAA Tournament Regionals
 
Wednesday, March 22
NCAA Frozen Four Semifinals (Durham, NH)
 
Friday, March 24
NCAA Frozen Four

Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
