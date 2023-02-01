ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College | WCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gophers' Grace Zumwinkle and Skylar Vetter earn WCHA player of the month awards following undefeated January

The collection of WCHA awards being sent to Ridder Arena this season keeps getting bigger and bigger, as a fifth-year forward and a sophomore goalie were honored by the conference.

St. Cloud State vs Minnesota
Sophomore goalie Skylar Vetter started six of the Minnesota Gophers first eight games of the 2022-23 season, as they opened 7-0-1 and she was named the WCHA's goalie of the month for October 2022.
Matt Krohn / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
February 01, 2023 04:15 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — The ability to put the puck in the opponents’ net, while keeping it out of their own, is one of the primary reasons the Minnesota Gophers are in strong contention for a second consecutive WCHA regular season title. This week the WCHA honored the Gophers — who went 8-0-0 in January — for their ability to do those two things well.

jea 0173 Minnesota vs Ohio St WH.jpg
Minnesota Gophers forward Grace Zumwinkle looks for a teammate while Ohio State goalie Andrea Braendli guarded the goalmouth on Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
John Autey / The Rink Live

This week the conference honored Gophers forward Grace Zumwinkle and goalie Skylar Vetter as its forward and goalie of the month, respectively, for January.

For Zumwinkle, a fifth-year player who was on the U.S. Olympic Team last season, it was the sixth WCHA monthly honor of her career. In those eight January wins, Zumwinkle tallied a team-high 16 points with eight goals and eight assists.

MORE WCHA COVERAGE:
college women play hockey
WCHA
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Touring Duluth with UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge
A medical redshirt season and COVID-19 exemption have turned Rogge into not just a UMD student, but a full-time resident these last six years.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
WCHA
Gophers finish season sweep of Bulldogs on physical, chippy day in Duluth
Minnesota Duluth scored two power play goals, but was denied a major power play in the second after losing a controversial challenge.
January 28, 2023 11:08 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
OliviaKing2.jpg
WCHA
Gophers goaltender Olivia King unsure about what her hockey future might look like
Olivia King has been scratched from the lineup. She’s played forward. She’s been the No. 3 goalie. Whatever the role, King has accepted it and has prepared herself to help her team.
January 27, 2023 07:03 PM
 · 
By  Jeremy Millsop
AllieCornelius.jpg
WCHA
As Huskies, Beavers prepare for Hockey Day showdown, Allie Cornelius has fond memories of playing in event
Fifth-year senior played for the St. Cloud Icebreakers when the event was held in 2018 next to Lake George
January 27, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
UMD BSU W PUX
WCHA
WCHA Notebook: Can Minnesota Duluth make a push for third place in the conference?
After another strong weekend, the Bulldogs are now only five points behind Wisconsin in the WCHA standings.
January 25, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
college women play hockey at arena
WCHA
Rogge strikes twice as Bulldogs dance their way to sweep of St. Thomas
Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser gave UMD a three-goal advantage in the opening period while extending their own scoring streaks.
January 22, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
WCHA
Gabbie Hughes joins 200-point club as Bulldogs blank St. Thomas 3-0
Anneke Linser scored two goals to extend her scoring streak to five games while Emma Soderberg gets shutout No. 7 of the season and No. 18 of her career.
January 21, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
SanniAhola.jpg
WCHA
Ohio State wins with OT rush, SCSU picks up point against top-ranked team
Huskies junior goalie Sanni Ahola makes 47 saves in 3-2 loss to Buckeyes, who score on a rush in OT to pick up the extra point
January 21, 2023 06:15 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
012523.S.BP.BSUWHKY Khloe Lund.jpg
WCHA
Hannah Hogenson stops 45, but Bemidji State held scoreless by Minnesota
Bemidji State returned to its hometown rink for the first time since Dec. 3, but a contest back among the comforts of home didn’t fix what has ailed the Beavers.
January 20, 2023 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Women's college hockey teams play game in arena
WCHA
WCHA Notebook: Minnesota State shakes up the conference standings after huge weekend sweep
The Mavericks post a big weekend sweep against the Huskies to move them up to fifth place in the WCHA standings.
January 19, 2023 07:11 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf

Vetter, a sophomore from Lakeville, Minn., where she played high school boys hockey , was named goaltender of the month for the third time this season and has been named the conference goaltender of the week six times. In January she posted a perfect 7-0-0 record with a 1.20 GAA and a .940 save percentage. Her record stands at 19-3-2 heading into this weekend’s home series with top-ranked Ohio State.

Related Topics: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERSBIG TEN HOCKEYTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTER
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
What to read next
2023010719-21-410172.jpg
BIG 10
Minnesota's Jackson LaCombe earns Big Ten first star recognition while WCHA honors pair
When the Minnesota Gophers need to force overtime lately, they turn to the lanky guy on the blue line with the skills of a defenseman and the instincts of a forward. Also: WCHA honors Heise, Kaiser.
January 25, 2023 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
gallery_image (1).jpg
WCHA
Rinkytown blog: Gophers offensive leaders not paying much attention to women's team scoring race
Also: men's team members nominated for several individual awards, Tommies new home provides potential WCHA tournament options and that football team in purple breaks Bob Motzko's heart, again.
January 19, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college girls play hockey
WCHA
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Building a Frozen Four fan guide with Anneke Linser and Kylie Hanley
The Bulldogs leading goal scorer, Anneke Linser, and most versatile player, Kylie Hanley, give their fan recommendations for the upcoming NCAA Frozen Four at Amsoil Arena.
January 19, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
2023_0111 - Hockey_Final_V3.jpg
CCHA
'It's a game-changer': Record $75 million gift makes on-campus St. Thomas hockey, hoops facility a reality
The largest gift ever given to a Minnesota university means the new 4,000-seat Lee and Penny Anderson Arena will likely open on the St. Thomas campus in time for the 2025-26 college hockey season.
January 17, 2023 12:57 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers