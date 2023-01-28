ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College | WCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Gophers goaltender Olivia King unsure about what her hockey future might look like

Olivia King has been scratched from the lineup. She’s played forward. She’s been the No. 3 goalie. Whatever the role, King has accepted it and has prepared herself to help her team.

OliviaKing2.jpg
Former Brainerd High School graduate Olivia King stretches prior to a game with her University of Minnesota Gophers at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Contributed photo / University of Minnesota
Jeremy Millsop
By Jeremy Millsop
January 27, 2023 07:03 PM
Share

MINNEAPOLIS — First and most importantly, Olivia King has no regrets.

It’s the No. 1 question the senior goalie for the University of Minnesota Gophers gets asked and she understands why.

The former Brainerd/Little Falls Warriors goalie took the state by storm when she helped her team to the Class 2A State Finals Feb. 21-23 during the 2018-19 season.

She remembers those days fondly and those memories came rushing back last season when Brainerd/Little Falls returned to the state tournament for the first time since King’s heroics.

OliviaKingMug.jpg
Olivia King

“Breya (Sawyer) was my backup goalie when she was in eighth grade so it’s so funny to see that she’s still playing,” King said. “I’ve almost graduated college and she’s still playing varsity.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was so excited for the team last year. It was so nice to see. I feel like our program has come such a long way. To see them continuing that on after all these years have gone by is so nice to see. I feel like those games I played in were so fun and it was such a special team to be a part of. It was a special thing to be a part of. So much of our town came together and supported us through that. Those memories are just ingrained in me. It makes me want to be a part of Warrior sports. That’s why I continue to watch them.”

... I never came to the University of Minnesota with the expectation to be a starter. That was always something that I hoped for, wished for, trained for, but it was never something that I expected.
Olivia King

A trip down memory lane recalls King stopping all 12 shots she faced in BLF’s 4-0 quarterfinal victory over White Bear Lake. Another current Warriors hockey player Lucy Peterson had an assist in that game. Peterson scored a goal in the big semifinal matchup with Andover.

The game went into overtime with the Warriors winning 3-2. King finished with 38 saves to advance her team into the program’s first-ever state finals against Edina.

Again the game went into overtime. This time Edina pulled off the 4-3 win, but King finished with 51 saves.

King finished the state tournament with 101 saves and a .944 save percentage.

“The Warrior program has definitely come a long way,” King said. “I just remember something that was so important to me was our culture and making sure everyone was just bought in. That’s so easy to do in such a smaller town. The girls have known each other since they were kids and it’s almost like you’re family. You really, genuinely love those girls. All you do is hang out with them. In the summer you train. Then in the winter, you’re in season the whole year. If you play another sport there’s a good chance you’re playing with them in that sport, too. It was just such a huge thing to always be with them and have that community around you and know that you could always trust them on and off the ice.”

King found that community and environment in college. It’s why she has no regrets despite not seeing the ice she grew accustomed to in high school.

She said college has been a learning experience in being humble, understanding one’s role and becoming a true teammate.

ADVERTISEMENT

MORE MINNESOTA GOPHERS COVERAGE:
2023010818-04-031865.jpg
BIG 10
Fewer turnovers, fewer extra sessions sought as Michigan State comes to visit Gophers
Four of the Minnesota Gophers' last five games have required overtime to settle, and while the fans and the players find 3-on-3 hockey to be vastly entertaining, their coach has seen enough.
January 26, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
2023010719-21-410172.jpg
BIG 10
Minnesota's Jackson LaCombe earns Big Ten first star recognition while WCHA honors pair
When the Minnesota Gophers need to force overtime lately, they turn to the lanky guy on the blue line with the skills of a defenseman and the instincts of a forward. Also: WCHA honors Heise, Kaiser.
January 25, 2023 09:46 AM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
SCSU vs Denver_0994.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: SCSU sweeps Denver, UMD and UND split, Gophers split with Michigan, All-Decade NCHC picks
The Rink Live reporters discuss the Huskies move to No. 1 in the rankings, Bulldogs and Fighting Hawks staying put, entertaining Big 10 series, recap WCHA action
January 23, 2023 07:15 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
STP-L-jea 8242 GOHOCK-0121
BIG 10
Jacob Truscott's OT goal finally puts away slow-starting Gophers
The Minnesota Gophers rallied twice in their Saturday game with Michigan, but could not find overtime magic for the second night in a row, settling for a split of their weekend Big Ten series.
January 21, 2023 10:27 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
STP-L-jea 1529 GOHOCK-0121
BIG 10
Matthew Knies beats the clock, OT shot lifts Gophers over Michigan
A power-play goal in the final seconds of overtime was the difference-maker as the Minnesota Gophers came from behind for a critical Big Ten win over Michigan on Friday.
January 20, 2023 10:30 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
012523.S.BP.BSUWHKY Khloe Lund.jpg
WCHA
Hannah Hogenson stops 45, but Bemidji State held scoreless by Minnesota
Bemidji State returned to its hometown rink for the first time since Dec. 3, but a contest back among the comforts of home didn’t fix what has ailed the Beavers.
January 20, 2023 06:51 PM
 · 
By  Christian Babcock
Text that reads "The Rink Live Podcast" on a light blue background
Inside TRL
Big 10 Network hockey analyst Fred Pletsch previews Michigan at Minnesota, breaks down the conference race
The former CCHA and NAHL commissioner also talks about his career in hockey on The Rink Live podcast with Jess Myers and Mick Hatten.
January 19, 2023 07:05 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
AJ5I5169.jpg
BIG 10
With Michigan visiting, Gophers' ongoing rust removal efforts kick into higher gear
The Minnesota Gophers have lost just one of their four games in 2023, but their coach says they are still feeling the effects of nearly a month off. They face a Michigan team that senses desperation.
January 19, 2023 04:13 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
gallery_image (1).jpg
WCHA
Rinkytown blog: Gophers offensive leaders not paying much attention to women's team scoring race
Also: men's team members nominated for several individual awards, Tommies new home provides potential WCHA tournament options and that football team in purple breaks Bob Motzko's heart, again.
January 19, 2023 03:17 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
01142023_HKY_Minnesota_0667.jpg
BIG 10
Big Ten honors Gophers senior following a stellar performance at Notre Dame
Justen Close was busy turning aside 38 Notre Dame shots -- including a trio of breakaways -- in recording the seventh shutout of his career. He was recognized by the conference for his efforts.
January 17, 2023 09:00 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers

She’s been scratched from the lineup. She’s played forward. She’s been the No. 3 goalie. Whatever the role, King has accepted it and has prepared herself to help her team.

“People always ask me if I would ever leave or transfer, especially my first few years,” King said. “People always asked, ‘don’t you want to play?’ Always my answer to that was I never came to the University of Minnesota with the expectation to be a starter. That was always something that I hoped for, wished for, trained for, but it was never something that I expected."

King plays behind sophomore Skylar Vetter (17-3-2, 1.67 goals against average) and senior Makayla Pahl (3-0-0, 1.56).

“I came here for the culture and to be a part of a great group, not because it’s the winningest program or anything like that," King said. "I toured here and met the girls and I saw how much work they put into the game and I wanted to be a part of that. I wanted to come here and push myself in a great program to be the best goalie that I could become because I knew that was here. Even if I wasn’t playing a ton. I knew the practices and the training and the girls that are around us, I knew that culture would be there.”

As a junior, King earned WCHA All-Academic Team and Academic All-Big Ten. She made her Ridder Arena debut in a 10-0 win over Rochester Institute of Technology. She finished with eight saves in 32 minutes. She also played forward in an 8-2 win over St. Thomas.

Her first college game came at Bemidji State. She finished with four saves in 20 minutes during a 9-1 victory.

According to her career stats, King has played in nine games. She’s collected 18 total saves and allowed one goal for a .947 save percentage.

“I just got in my first time for the season last weekend so it was super, super fun,” King said. “I’m usually third goalie, which to be honest, you’re always trying to work and grow through hockey, but I’m happy to just be on the team and grow my game and help everyone else grow their game as well. I’m always continuing to work, but trying to play my role and do the best I can as well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

When asked how much better she is now compared to her high school career, King laughed and laughed some more.

“I think it’s actually crazy just thinking about how much better I’ve become since high school,” King said. “It’s actually funny. The first few months when I came to campus I told myself, ‘I’ll be OK. It won’t be a big deal.” I remember after my first practice I came back to the dorms and I was questioning whether I could do this or not. I had trained that whole summer up to that moment and I thought I was so ready for it and it was just such a learning curve. Right away I knew this is different. This is very different.

“Now, I go into practice, I have no thought about that or anything like that. But those first two months were a huge learning curve for me.”

She mentioned the speed and strength of the players, but also the hockey intelligence and the ability to have more than one shot in their repertoire. She said in high school a girl might have a favorite spot to shoot and try to hit that spot regardless of the goalie. She said with scouting and video, college players have more options to find the back of the net.

King is prepared to graduate with a major in marking and a minor in business law this spring. She hopes to attend law school within the next few years and she does have a fifth and sixth year of hockey eligibility if she chooses to continue to play.

She coaches in the summer and says she finds joy in giving back to the sport. For now, she’s happy to be on a 20-3-2 team that has won 10 straight.

The No. 3-ranked Gophers are in the middle of a weekend tilt at the No. 6-ranked University of Minnesota Duluth. While she might not see the ice Saturday, there is no place King would rather be.

“It’s great. It’s so awesome to be part of a great group at an amazing school,” King said. “It’s something in high school that I never thought I would get the opportunity to do. If I’m having a tough day or practice, it’s good to remind myself that this opportunity isn’t given to everybody. I might not be in the spot that I necessarily want to be in, but I worked for this just the same as everybody else did. I deserve to be here just like everybody else does. It’s just amazing and I’m truly so thankful to the coaching staff for giving me the opportunity to be at Minnesota and to play with the girls. It’s been an amazing experience.”

Related Topics: MINNESOTA GOLDEN GOPHERS
Jeremy Millsop
By Jeremy Millsop
Covering the Brainerd lakes area sports scene for the past 23 years.
What to read next
AllieCornelius.jpg
WCHA
As Huskies, Beavers prepare for Hockey Day showdown, Allie Cornelius has fond memories of playing in event
Fifth-year senior played for the St. Cloud Icebreakers when the event was held in 2018 next to Lake George
January 27, 2023 03:30 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
UMD BSU W PUX
WCHA
WCHA Notebook: Can Minnesota Duluth make a push for third place in the conference?
After another strong weekend, the Bulldogs are now only five points behind Wisconsin in the WCHA standings.
January 25, 2023 07:04 PM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
college women play hockey at arena
WCHA
Rogge strikes twice as Bulldogs dance their way to sweep of St. Thomas
Naomi Rogge and Anneke Linser gave UMD a three-goal advantage in the opening period while extending their own scoring streaks.
January 22, 2023 05:38 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
college women play hockey
WCHA
Gabbie Hughes joins 200-point club as Bulldogs blank St. Thomas 3-0
Anneke Linser scored two goals to extend her scoring streak to five games while Emma Soderberg gets shutout No. 7 of the season and No. 18 of her career.
January 21, 2023 10:49 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens