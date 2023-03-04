Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Gophers claim WCHA tourney title, make their case for top NCAA seed

In winning their first WCHA Final Faceoff since 2018, the Minnesota Gophers never trailed, knocking off defending national champion Ohio State and heading into the NCAA tournament with momentum.

Minnesota Gophers players celebrated a second period goal versus Ohio State in the WCHA Final Faceof title game on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Luke Schmidt / Gopher Sports
Jess Myers
By Jess Myers
March 04, 2023 04:27 PM

MINNEAPOLIS — Ultimately, a computer program will determine the final seedings for the 11-team NCAA women’s hockey tournament. And that algorithm is likely to put defending national champion Ohio State atop the field, ahead of Minnesota.

But in their final conference game of the season, the Gophers made a strong case for that top seed, beating the Buckeyes 3-1 to win the WCHA Final Faceoff.

Goals by Savannah Norcross, Abbey Murphy and Peyton Hemp, along with 34 saves by goalie Skylar Vetter, gave the Gophers (29-5-3) the trophy awarded to the tournament champion — the program’s first since 2018. The win also gave Minnesota a 3-1-1 head-to-head record versus the Buckeyes this season, although Ohio State won the conference’s regular season title.

Both teams will host a regional next weekend, and the teams coming to visit Minneapolis and Columbus will be revealed on Sunday when the NCAA tournament field and bracket is announced.

The Buckeyes (31-5-2) got a goal from Gabby Rosenthal and 36 saves from goalie Amanda Thiele but fell a game short of their quest to repeat as WCHA tournament champions.

Minnesota needed to weather an opening-minute storm, with the Buckeyes hitting the pipe on their first shift, but the game settled into a back-and-forth affair, with the Gophers finally breaking through late in the first.

Norcross settled a bouncing puck, then ripped off a shot from the faceoff dot that hit a crowd in the crease and landed behind the goal line. The Buckeyes’ coach challenged the play, as replays showed Gophers forward Madison Kaiser was in the crease, but after review the goal was upheld. It was just the second goal of the season for Norcross, who transferred to Minnesota from Boston College.

The first period ended with a fracas in the corner of the rink, Gophers standout Murphy being helped off the ice by a trainer, and Ohio State’s top scorer, Jenn Gardiner, in the penalty box serving a five-minute major for contact to the head. The Gophers got four shots on the ensuing extended power play, but did not add to their lead.

But the Gophers converted on their next power play, with Murphy’s wide angle shot catching the inside of the far post for a 2-0 lead. From there, the Gophers were the aggressors, and Thiele withstood wave after wave to keep her team within two goals as Minnesota put 19 shots on the net in the middle frame. At the other end of the rink, Vetter stopped Makenna Webster’s breakaway, only to see Rosenthal pop the loose puck in, getting the Buckeyes on the board.

gallery_image (80).jpg
Minnesota forward Abbey Murphy (18) sent a shot toward Ohio State goalie Amanda Thiele in the WCHA Final Faceoff title game on Saturday, March 4, 2023 at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Luke Schmidt / Gopher Sports

But the Gophers answered just 61 seconds later, with Hemp making it 3-1 after two periods.

Thiele stayed busy in the third, thwarting a Taylor Heise breakaway. The Buckeyes pulled Thiele for an extra attacker with more than three minutes to play and kept the pressure in front of Vetter but could not get many pucks through to the net. The Gophers goalie stopped all of the 13 shots she faced in the third period.

This story will be updated.

Jess Myers covers college hockey, as well as outdoors, general sports and travel, for The Rink Live and the Forum Communications family of publications. He came to FCC in 2018 after three decades of covering sports as a freelancer for a variety of publications, while working full time in politics and media relations. A native of Warroad, Minn. (the real Hockeytown USA), Myers has a degree in journalism/communications from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He lives in the Twin Cities. Contact Jess via email at jrmyers@forumcomm.com, or find him on Twitter via @JessRMyers. English speaker.
