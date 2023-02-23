Gophers, Bulldogs and Buckeyes dominate All-WCHA first team
Two players each from Minnesota, Minnesota Duluth and regular season champ Ohio State were given top honors by the WCHA when its all conference teams were announced.
DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth fifth-year seniors Ashton Bell and Emma Soderberg were among the five Bulldogs named to All-WCHA teams on Thursday as both Olympians added another all-league first-team honor to their lengthy collegiate resumes.
Gophers standouts Grace Zumwinkle and Taylor Heise, and Ohio State stars Sophie Jaques and Jenn Gardiner rounded out the six-player All-WCHA first team. Zumwinkle returned to college hockey for a final season after skating for Team USA at the Winter Olympics a year ago. Heise, who was named the top player in college hockey last season, came back to the U of M for a fifth year.
St. Thomas also earned an All-WCHA honor with goalie Saskia Maurer landing on the second team. A sophomore from Switzerland, Maurer averaged nearly 32 saves per game on a Tommies team that was all about defense in its second year at the Division I level.
Three Gophers — Abbey Murphy, Abigail Boreen and goalie Skylar Vetter — made the third team while freshman defender Nelli Laitinen, a 2022 Olympic bronze medalist with Finland, was named to the all-rookie team.
Bulldogs fifth-year senior Gabbie Hughes landed on the All-WCHA second team, fifth-year defenseman Maggie Flaherty was a third-team pick and freshman goaltender Hailey MacLeod was named to the league’s all-rookie team.
Bell is the first three-time All-WCHA first-team defenseman in Bulldogs history, having also been named a first-team blueliner as a junior in 2019-20 — her first season as a defenseman after playing forward — and again as a true senior in 2020-21, when she was also named the WCHA Defenseman of the Year.
A native of Deloraine, Manitoba, who won gold with Canada at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, Bell is second on the Bulldogs in scoring with 33 points via 12 goals and 21 assists. She leads all WCHA defensemen in game-winning goals with four and is the third leading scorer among WCHA defensemen.
Bell and the Bulldogs have posted the most shutouts in the NCAA this season with 12. In goal for the entirety of 10 of those shutouts and part of an 11th was Soderberg, who is an All-WCHA first-team goalie for the second time in her three seasons as the Bulldogs starter. Last named to the first team as a junior in 2019-20, Soderberg was left off the three All-WCHA teams entirely last season after she took over a month off to backstop Sweden at the 2022 Olympics in Beijing.
Soderberg became the Bulldogs all-time leader in shutouts this season, posting the 21st of her career last Friday at Bemidji State. She needs one more shutout to break the single season record of 10, which she currently shares with Kayla Black.
Now one of just two UMD goaltenders to be named to the All-WCHA first team twice along with Riitta Shaublin, Soderberg leads the NCAA in shutouts while her 1.42 goals against average and .935 save percentage are both tops in the WCHA.
Hughes became a five-time All-WCHA honoree on Thursday, picking up her third second-team selection after being named to the first-team last year. She was a third-team pick in 2018-19. Hughes leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 45 points off 10 goals and 35 assists and is a top-five finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for the second consecutive season.
This is Flaherty’s first All-WCHA honor since being named to the all-rookie team as a freshman in 2018-19. A two-time WCHA Defenseman of the Week, she’s had a career-year offensively with eight goals and 14 assists.
MacLeod has made six starts and appeared in eight games for the Bulldogs this season while backing up Soderberg, posting a 1.03 GAA and .936 save percentage with one shutout. UMD is 5-0-1 with her as the starter with one shutout.
2022-23 All-WCHA Teams
First team
Taylor Heise, F, 5th, Minnesota
Grace Zumwinkle, F, 5th, Minnesota
Jenn Gardiner, F, Sr, Ohio State
Sophie Jacques, D, 5th, Ohio State
Ashton Bell, D, 5th, Minnesota Duluth
Emma Soderberg, G, 5th, Minnesota Duluth
Second team
Gabbie Hughes, F, 5th, Minnesota Duluth
Emma Maltains, F, 5th, Ohio State
Casey O’Brien, F, Jr, Wisconsin
Caroline Harvey, D, Fr, Wisconsin
Nicole LaMantia, D, 5th, Wisconsin
Saskia Maurer, G, So, St. Thomas
Third team
Paetyn Levis, F, 5th, Ohio State
Abbey Murphy, F, So, Minnesota
Britta Curl, F, RSr, Wisconsin
Abigail Boreen, F, 5th, Minnesota
Maggie Flaherty, D, Minnesota Duluth
Madison Bizal, D, 5th, Ohio State
Skylar Vetter, G, So, Minnesota
(Four forwards due to ties in voting)
All-rookie
Kristen Simms, F, Wisconsin
Lalia Edwards, F, Wisconsin
Taylor Otremba, F, Minnesota State
Caroline Harvey, D, Wisconsin
Nelli Laitinen, D, Minnesota
Hailey MacLeod, G, Minnesota Duluth
