Women's College | WCHA
Gabbie Hughes joins 200-point club as Bulldogs blank St. Thomas 3-0

Anneke Linser scored two goals to extend her scoring streak to five games while Emma Soderberg gets shutout No. 7 of the season and No. 18 of her career.

college women play hockey
Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) bumps fists with Minnesota Duluth forward Anneke Linser (13) before playing against St. Thomas at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune
Matt Wellens
By Matt Wellens
January 21, 2023 10:49 PM
MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn. — It took Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior center Gabbie Hughes 10 minutes and 24 seconds on Saturday night to join the Bulldogs’ 200-point club as UMD opened its series at St. Thomas with a 3-0 victory in WCHA play.

Hughes is the seventh Bulldog to score at least 200 points in her career. She’s the first from UMD to reach the 200-point milestone since Haley Irwin during the 2011-12 season.

“She joins very elite company once again,” UMD coach Maura Crowell said of Hughes’ latest milestone at UMD. “It’s just a testament to the career that she has had for us at UMD. When she came in here, where our program was at, and what she and her classmates have been able to do, to put this program back in the national picture, it’s remarkable. We’re really proud of her.”

The 200th point of Hughes' career was an assist to longtime college and high school teammate, fifth-year wing Anneke Linser. From behind the net, as she was about to be pinned along the back wall, Hughes used her backhand to flip the puck to her former Centennial High School teammate.

Linser, a Lino Lakes native like Hughes, caught the pass, cut across the crease and put away her team-leading 14th goal of the season.

Linser finished with two goals on Saturday, giving her seven goals during this five-game goal streak that started with UMD’s first game of 2023, a win at Wisconsin. Linser also has 10 total points in the last five games.

“(Linser) is on a roll. She’s been one of our most consistent forwards from Day 1,” Crowell said. “She's just staying in the moment and I think it's awesome, and well deserved for someone who has busted her butt for years for our program.“

Hughes, who is among the 15 nominees for the Hockey Humanitarian Award for a second-straight season , finished with two assists on Saturday to bring her career point total to 201, via 78 goals and 123 assists. Hughes also helped set up a power play goal by sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge 1:50 into the third period that made it 2-0.

“It’s an absolute honor to join the Bulldogs and anyone in the NCAA that has reached that point, to be among those names — absolute legends of women’s hockey,” said Hughes, who is the 23rd WCHA player to hit 200 points. “It’s unbelievable to see where I’ve been from freshman year to now a fifth year.”

UMD fifth-year senior Emma Soderberg stopped all 12 shots she faced to earn her seventh shutout of the season and 18th of her career. She’s now alone in second in career shutouts by a UMD goalie, needing two more to tie Kayla Black’s program record of 20. Seven shutouts is tied with Riitta Schaublin (2004-05) for the second-most in a single season by a Bulldog. Soderberg needs three more to tie Black’s single-season UMD record of 10 (2014-15).

St. Thomas goaltender Saskia Maurer, who stopped 48 shots in a 1-1 tie with UMD at Amsoil Arena to close out 2022, finished with 27 saves on Saturday.

