Gabbie Hughes becomes Bulldogs’ first Hockey Humanitarian Award recipient

DULUTH — Minnesota Duluth fifth-year senior center and co-captain Gabbie Hughes is the winner of the 2023 Hockey Humanitarian Award, becoming the first Bulldog — male or female — to garner the honor.

The only award in NCAA hockey that doesn’t differentiate between men or women, nor between competitive divisions, the Hockey Humanitarian Award is in its 28th year of celebrating college hockey’s finest citizen.

This year, that citizen is Hughes. She is a two-time top-five finalist and now a recipient after co-founding Sophie’s Squad in the summer 2021 following the suicide of 14-year-old Sophie Wieland, a youth hockey player that Hughes and her father, Terry, coached in the summer. Sophie’s Squad advocates for the mental health of athletes from youth through college, promoting the message, “There’s always hope, there’s always help.”

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) passes the puck against St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena on Friday, Feb. 10 in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

“It's nice to be recognized for that but … it's not just about me winning this award,” said Hughes, who accepted the award Friday from the Women’s World Championship in Brampton, Ontario. Hughes recorded her first goal and assist with the U.S. Women’s National Team earlier in the day in a 9-1 win over Switzerland.

“I'm extremely excited for what it brings for Sophie’s Squad and mental health awareness all around,” Hughes said. “People recognizing how important mental health truly is in this day and having it at this level is so important. That's the biggest reason I'm so excited to have won this award, is to continue to spread that awareness and have people realize the importance of mental health and the people around them.”

Because of her own struggles at UMD, Hughes has been an ardent mental health advocate inside and outside the Bulldogs locker room at Amsoil Arena, and up the hill on the UMD campus. She is also a member of UMD’s Green Bandana Project, a student-athlete-led mental health awareness campaign on campus.

But Sophie’s Squad — which received a $3,000 donation in Hughes honor Friday from the Hockey Humanitarian Award Foundation — is her biggest passion. In less than two years, the organization has raised around $300,000 for mental health awareness initiatives, according to Hughes. It made a $50,000 donation last fall to Children's Minnesota for the hospital’s new inpatient mental health unit.

Sophie’s Squad is about more than just raising funds, though. The organization has taken its message to thousands of hockey players, coaches and fans through its Hockey Hits Back events at high school games throughout Minnesota — including Hockey Day Minnesota this year in White Bear Lake — and the last two years at Bulldogs games at Amsoil Arena in Duluth.

Hughes said celebrating the Hockey Humanitarian Award is a bittersweet moment. While bringing awareness to mental health is important and exciting, it’s tough not to reflect on how she and Sophie’s Squad were put in this position in the first place.

“You never get used to it. You never forget what has happened and why you're doing what you're doing,” Hughes said of Sophie’s death. “She was one of the most amazing, talented, kind humans I've ever met. For her name to live on and (be) used to spread awareness of mental health is unlike anything else.

“It doesn't get any easier seeing her name all over everything. You miss her just as much every single day, but it means the world to her family to have her name up there and remembered. How important it is to them, it's just as important to me and Sophie’s Squad. I love seeing her name up everywhere. It reminds me of how beautiful she was as a person and hopefully I can continue to be just as great of a person as she was.”

One of Hughes’ roles with Sophie’s Squad is handling the organization’s social media, which she hopes to continue to grow in order to reach more people. Hughes is also a presence at the Hockey Hits Back events, either in person or by video message, to share her own story of struggling as a UMD freshman in 2018-19 — despite leading the team in scoring that year — and seeking help.

Matt Lee is a founding board member of Sophie’s Squad and the organization’s director of marketing. He said Hughes has been the perfect ambassador for the organization. She is a face that young athletes can relate to and look up to.

On top of that, Lee said Hughes and the Hockey Humanitarian Award have brought Sophie’s Squad to the national stage the last two seasons, and that Hughes demonstrates the foundation’s motto perfectly — “Blades of steel and hearts of gold.”

“The Hockey Humanitarian Award is certainly an award that, as a board, we're really excited about and honored that they've chosen Gabbie,” Lee said. “The ideals of what they're looking for, they're looking for what sport can be at its best. While Gabbie is certainly one of the most talented players — Patty Kazmaier (Award) finalist last year — we think this award just really speaks to her heart and her ability to take this super important message and bring it to athletes from the youth level all the way up to her peers in college.”

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) and St. Thomas forward Maija Almich (5) take the ceremonial puck drop for Sophie’s Squad at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, in Duluth. Clint Austin / File / Duluth News Tribune

Hughes is one of two Bulldogs to be named a top-five finalist for the Hockey Humanitarian Award, with Zoe Hickel being the first in 2015. Other nominees from UMD have included Ben Patt in 2022, Adam Krause in 2015, Jeffrey Scissons in 2000 and Bertrum Gilling in 1999.

Hughes said this week she hopes to be the first of many Bulldogs to win the award, as she’s not the only hockey player at UMD doing great things off the ice. Two examples Hughes gave from this season were junior defenseman Nina Jobst-Smith — who has been coordinating volunteers for a local food bank — and sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge, who recruits volunteers for events with Boys and Girls Club.

Minnesota Duluth forward Gabbie Hughes (17) high-fives teammates after scoring on Minnesota State in the third period Sunday, Feb. 21, 2021, at Amsoil Arena. Tyler Schank / File / Duluth News Tribune

Whether it’s her coaches, teammates or the staff at UMD, Hughes said she received “unbelievable” support for her efforts off the ice with Sophie’s Squad. Her passion for mental health awareness was matched by them, and it drove her even more to follow her dream of helping others, Hughes said.

“I’m incredibly happy for her. It's so well deserved, and to be the first ever at UMD is so special,” UMD coach Maura Crowell said. “The work that she has put into Sophie’s Squad speaks for itself, and what that organization has done in such a short amount of time is incredible.

“She has definitely left her footprints on our program. Our players do so much, and they don't always tell us about it. It's not something we write about or post on social media. The things that they're doing is because they love it and they have a passion for it. We probably have hit a new level with giving back in a variety of ways because of Gabbie’s leadership and example.”