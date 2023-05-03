Sponsored By
Women's College WCHA

Former SCSU star Emma Polusny discusses playing professionally in Sweden, style of play, having a home sauna

The 24-year-old goalie from Mound, Minn., is back in Minnesota after playing overseas. A fun conversation with the former All-WCHA First Team pick on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.

Emma Polusny was named an Academic All-American by the College of Sports Information Directors on Wednesday, June 15, 2022. Polusny had a 3.98 grade-point average.
Courtesy of Maddie MacFarlane/St. Cloud State University
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 6:39 PM

Emma Polusny got a lot out of five years at St. Cloud State. She got undergraduate degrees in political science and mass communications and then a master's of business administration as she put her name all over the women's hockey team's record books.

Polusny, a 24-year-old goalie from Mound, Minn., is back in Minnesota for the summer after playing for Leksands IF in the Swedish Women's Hockey League. She talks about the cultural differences, style of play differences, being a teammate with former SCSU teammates again and what her season was like. All this and more in this episode of the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast with The Rink Live's Mick Hatten.

Watch or listen:

Polusny in the SCSU record books

Polusny has a number of single season and career records at St. Cloud State. She has the most saves in a season (1,108 in 2019-20), the best goals-against average in a season (2.20 in 2017-18) and most career saves (3,429).

She also has the fourth-most career wins (24), second-best career save percentage (.920), fifth-best career GAA (3.09) and sixth-most career shutouts (4) and the third (.934 in 2017-18), eighth (.923 in 2021-22) and ninth-best single season save percentages (.919 in 2019-20 and 2020-21) in program history.

TIME STAMPS

1:00 How pro hockey works in Sweden, playing for Leksands IF in SDHL, where the players on her team were from

2:50 The process of getting a contract in Sweden, how former SCSU player Abby Thiessen helped

4:30 How Leksands goalie coach Filip Myrskog watched her last season of college hockey

5:45 When does preseason training camp begin, what does camp look like in Sweden, what the first month was like with being in a foreign country

8:20 Where Leksand is, the size of the town, what the town is like on a game day, a team cruise

11:10 What attendance was like at home, on the road, how it is never silent during games

13:30 How did she find a place to live, where she lived, did the team pay for her housing? Living with former SCSU players Thiessen, Annika Fazokas, the luxury of having a sauna at home

17:20 What the hockey is like in Sweden, style of play, how it compares to the WCHA

19:40 Did she have to split time in net? How surgery slowed her start, the weekend games and having a travel partner

22:00 Why she decided to return for a second season

23:40 What her summer plan is, working with former Gophers goalie Noora Räty

26:15 How is her Swedish? Picking up on nonverbal communication

28:30 How she followed the Huskies in 2022-23

30:00 How many degrees did she finish with in five years at SCSU?

