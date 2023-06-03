Former Princeton High skater transfers to SCSU, looks forward to playing for 'the most honest coach I've met'

About a year ago, Maddy Peterson had her eye on going to school at St. Cloud State in the fall of 2023.

"Last summer, I picked up an internship in Wright County with the probations office and I ended up loving it and deciding I wanted to do my master's degree in criminal justice," Peterson said. "I did some research and talked to some colleagues and they said that St. Cloud had a good program and they had good things to say about it.

"I followed the hockey team throughout the season, saw that they were doing really well and I always wanted to come back home," said Peterson, who grew in Princeton, about 30 miles east of the SCSU campus. "I decided in February that I would enter the transfer portal and, basically, I only had my eyes open for St. Cloud. I'm very grateful that they were also interested."

Peterson had other offers and interest, but ended up picking St. Cloud State after playing forward the last four seasons at RPI in Troy, New York. On May 20, Peterson graduated from RPI with a degree in psychology and she was an Academic All-ECAC pick for three years.

With the Engineers, she played forward and had 14 goals in 90 career games over three seasons. RPI did not participate in the 2020-21 season due to the pandemic.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maddy Peterson had six goals in 29 games for RPI last season. Peterson, who is from Princeton, Minn., recently decided to transfer to St. Cloud State. COURTESY OF MADDY PETERSON

Picking SCSU

Peterson had two friends on the St. Cloud State roster last season in graduate student defenseman McKenna Wesloh and senior forward Addi Scribner.

"I grew up with McKenna Wesloh and I've know here since I was really little," Peterson said of Wesloh, who grew up about 10 miles away from her in Zimmerman. "I grew up playing some nationals with Addi Scribner.

"I even reached out to McKenna late summer of last year," Peterson said. "I did some research on the program and wanted to see what their hockey was like and what they had going ... Then when I went into the transfer portal, I talked to Addi a lot and she helped me so much with that process."

The Huskies had gotten a new head coach in Brian Idalski in May 2022 and Scribner provided some insight as to the direction the program was headed.

"She really talked up the program, talked about how great it was, how great the coaching staff was, how well they're treated in the WCHA," Peterson said of Scribner. "She'd tell me how the games were going, how the coaching staff and teammates were taking it I just loved to hear her side of it and how things were going."

After the season, Peterson started having conversations with the SCSU coaching staff and that further solidified her decision to play for the Huskies.

"(Idalski) is probably the most honest coach I've met," Peterson said. "That's a big value of mine. I don't want a quiet coach. I want someone who, if I'm doing something wrong, they'll tell me. If I'm doing something right, they'll also tell me. He was big on that.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He didn't sugarcoat anything when I talked to him, not even when he was recruiting me. He didn't play it nice. He told me the truth and I think that's big. There's some people who don't know how to do that. It's a strength to be able to do that. I'm very much that kind of person and that really drew my values and my morals to him. I found us very the same. We're very honest and very forward with things."

A strong skater

At 5-foot-3, Peterson does not overwhelm opponents with her size. But she has a quality that Idalski was looking for in filling out the roster for this season.

"We're excited about her speed and skating being a super good fit," said Idalski, whose team plays its home games on the Olympic-sized ice sheet at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center. "She's going to be a great F1 and hound pucks. She skates super well. It's just going to take a little time to get her acclimated to our structure and our systems with how she fits in.

"She's definitely going to make us better on the big sheet and have a good impact for us at home right away."

Before playing for RPI, Maddy Peterson had 142 goals and 233 points in 132 career games playing for Princeton High School from 2014-19. COURTESY OF MADDY PETERSON

Peterson was excited to her that review of her playing by Idalski and said that she brings other elements with her to the team.

"Ever since I was young, one of my biggest values is I'm really fast and I'm really good at seeing the ice and that's something I've always been told by coaches and I value that," said Peterson, who is 21. "I'm excited that (Idalski) sees that as well. I've been told that throughout my 19 years of playing."

Even though she did not wear a letter for RPI last season, Peterson also said that she brought leadership to the team.

ADVERTISEMENT

He didn't sugarcoat anything when I talked to him, not even when he was recruiting me. He didn't play it nice. He told me the truth and I think that's big. Maddy Peterson, talking about coach Brian Idalski

"I was in this thing at RPI called the leadership group where the upperclassmen take players under our wing and get them to feed into what we do," she said. "I think a big asset of mine is leadership. Bringing that onto the ice is being a playmaker, getting everyone excited to be there and show everyone that we should be grateful to have this game ... You work for it and I think I'm really good at showing people that.

"I try to get everything I can possibly get to my teammates and to myself," said Peterson, whose RPI team was 9-24-1 and 36th (out of 42 teams) nationally in goals-per-game (1.56). "We lacked scoring goals at RPI, but every chance I got, I worked for it, I tried. My identity is that I'm always doing things I say I'm going to do."

Maddy Peterson had 14 goals in three seasons playing for RPI. COURTESY OF MADDY PETERSON

Not surprisingly, that attitude excites Idalski.

"She buys into the direction that we're heading with the work ethic, the compete and wanting to put in the time to be a part of something special," he said. "Maddy, right away, was someone who really wanted to be here, understood what we were doing and wanted to be a part of it."

Maddy Peterson COURTESY OF RPI

The Huskies were 18-18-1 and was ranked No. 12 at the end of last season. That was the Huskies' most wins since going 18-15-5 in 2007-08.

Not only is Peterson looking forward to playing in the WCHA, but she's also looking forward to playing in her home state. She is the only child of Terry and Gary Peterson, who were not able to make a ton of her games at RPI.

And the welcome feeling that she received from the coaching staff from the beginning of the recruiting process has her excited.

"I loved how much they cared and all of the heart that they had toward recruiting," Peterson said. "It felt great that they were just as excited as I was.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Even though I had been to the campus, they wanted to take me and show me everything. They had a big sell on it. I had great conversations with them. They were very helping and that's big. I really value having coaches support and when coaches care and really value your well-being ... and being able to show that to you."