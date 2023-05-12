Former Hill-Murray captain Katie Kaufman finds cultural fit, transfers to St. Cloud State

A recent story that Katie Kaufman told St. Cloud State women's hockey coach Brian Idalski epitomizes why she is joining the Huskies after four seasons playing for Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass.

"She's driven academically and she's driven like that in hockey," Idalski said. "She's moving back from Merrimack and that's a 20-hour drive. She gets home and works out. She wakes up the next morning and goes and skates. That's just the type of person she is and that's why I think she's such a great fit."

Katie Kaufman

Kaufman, a 22-year-old forward from Lake Elmo, Minn., recently decided to transfer for her last season of eligibility to play for the Huskies. Kaufman went into the transfer portal after four seasons at Merrimack for a specific reason.

"At Merrimack, I had timed things out perfectly assuming that I would just have four years there," said Kaufman, acknowledging that players who played during the 2020-21 season have been granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA due to the pandemic.

"I came into (college) a year ahead, so I was academically a sophomore my first year," said Kaufman, a Hill-Murray High School graduate. "I graduated in three years and Merrimack had a one-year, master's in accounting program that I was able to complete this last year. So I got my bachelor's degree and my master's degree in four years and I was good to go and ready to move on with my life.

"When the fifth year option came up, I wasn't ready to give up hockey. There's no schooling left for me at Merrimack. I've exhausted all the applicable business degrees that will help me in my future. I want to get my MBA and Merrimack doesn't have an MBA, so that's what drove me to the portal in the first place."

So how good a student is Kaufman? She has never received a grade below an 'A' in her life.

How she ended up picking SCSU

Once she entered the portal, she said she received a lot of interest from a number of schools. Last season, Kaufman led the Warriors in assists (12), points (23), game-winning goals (3) and power-play goals (3) in 36 games. With all the recruiting interest, Kaufman took some visits.

"I got interest from tons of schools, had lots of phone calls and went on a couple visits," Kaufman said. "It was actually fun going through the recruiting process again. It was like a confidence booster that other teams think I'm good, too, not just my team (Merrimack) and my coaches.

"I think that St. Cloud was the frontrunner on my list through the whole thing. I'm good friends with Addi Scribner, who is currently on the team. We were good friends from summer hockey growing up and I talked to her on the phone about it. She had nothing but good things to say about the school, the hockey program and the coaching staff. It just seemed like a really good fit."

Scribner grew up about 10 miles away from Kaufman in Woodbury and will be returning for her fifth season with the Huskies in the fall.

But besides knowing Scribner and the MBA program, what was it about the SCSU program that stood above the others with offers? The Huskies had 12 straight losing seasons before going 18-18-1 in Idalski's first season as head coach.

"They just kind of came out of nowhere this year and had quite the breakthrough year, which was really exciting seeing them crack the national rankings, beat Wisconsin, beat the Gophers, tied Ohio (State)," Kaufman said. "They just did a lot of really good things and made a lot of good strides this year.

"That's something that's never happened for me at Merrimack," Kaufman said of the Warriors, who were 9-25-2 last season and 23-89-8 in her four seasons. "I was hoping we would have that breakthrough year and we never did. I'm definitely excited to play for a higher caliber program. Teams talk about culture all the time and I feel like it's so easy to talk up your culture and how committed the girls are, how hard they work and how much they truly care about their teammates and winning. You go and live it and the culture doesn't live up to that. Not to trash Merrimack because I had a great experience there, but it wasn't the same.

"I truly think that's what St. Cloud is and it's the cultural fit that I'm looking for. They really care about hockey, they put in the work, they hold themselves and their teammates accountable to the highest standards. In the couple times I've been up there, I can see it."

What she brings to the Huskies

So what will she bring to the Huskies? One trait stands out.

"My greatest asset as a player has always been speed," said Kaufman, who is listed at 5-foot-6. "I like to think of myself as a little speed demon. That's one thing that definitely defines me as a player.

"My Merrimack coaches described me as the epitome of a 200-foot player," she said, referring to her ability to play both offense and defense. "My last two years at Merrimack, I honed in on my offensive touch. Every shift I'm out there, we get in the 'O' zone and I feel like I'm a player who can generate a high-scoring opportunity for either myself or create something for my teammates. I love creating offense and scoring goals, but you can totally catch me busting my tail on the back check and playing structurally sound and hard in the 'D' zone."

That all-around package is what drew Idalski to Kaufman as a player in the portal.

"I really enjoy her mentality," he said. "She's a very driven player. She doesn't do anything halfway. Super motivated. She's a huge cultural fit for the direction we're going in, what we want to build at St. Cloud State. It was easy to see almost immediately that she was a great fit for us.

"We needed to become a better skating club and take advantage of the fact that we play on a bigger sheet," Idalski said, referring to the Olympic-sized rink at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Kaufman, 22, is from a hockey family. Her dad, Bob, has nine siblings and all seven boys played hockey. Her brothers, Marcus and Michael, and her sister, Kristin, all play hockey. Marcus is a forward on the University of Denver club hockey team. Michael also played on the Denver club team. Kristin played for Hill-Murray High School from 2018-22.

Katie played for Hill-Murray from 2015-19, played on three state tournament teams and led the Pioneers in goals (30), points (59), power-play goals (8) and game-winning goals (7) in 28 games as a senior captain. In 120 career high school games, she had 69 goals and 148 points.

And now, she's excited about playing for the Huskies and Idalski.

"I was just looking at my notes from my first conversation with him and one thing that I wrote down was that he feels that the team needs to be better in all areas," Kaufman said. "The thing is he's never satisfied.

"The team had a breakthrough year this year, but he wants more. That's definitely who I am as a person. Good is never good enough. Great is never good enough. You can always be better. You can always strive for more. I can tell that's who he is as a person and as a coach. That's someone I'm really excited to play for and work with."