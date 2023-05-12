Sponsored By
An organization or individual has paid for the creation of this work but did not approve or review it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College WCHA

Former Hill-Murray captain Katie Kaufman finds cultural fit, transfers to St. Cloud State

Forward played the last four seasons at Merrimack College and will work on an MBA at SCSU

KJH_3468.JPG
Minnesota goalie Skylar Vetter thwarted a breakaway by Merrimack captain Katie Kaufman in the opening minutes of the Gophers win over the Warriors on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.
Kelly Hagenson / Gopher Sports
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Today at 4:07 PM

A recent story that Katie Kaufman told St. Cloud State women's hockey coach Brian Idalski epitomizes why she is joining the Huskies after four seasons playing for Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass.

"She's driven academically and she's driven like that in hockey," Idalski said. "She's moving back from Merrimack and that's a 20-hour drive. She gets home and works out. She wakes up the next morning and goes and skates. That's just the type of person she is and that's why I think she's such a great fit."

Katie Kaufman.png
Katie Kaufman
COURTESY OF MERRIMACK COLLEGE

Kaufman, a 22-year-old forward from Lake Elmo, Minn., recently decided to transfer for her last season of eligibility to play for the Huskies. Kaufman went into the transfer portal after four seasons at Merrimack for a specific reason.

"At Merrimack, I had timed things out perfectly assuming that I would just have four years there," said Kaufman, acknowledging that players who played during the 2020-21 season have been granted another year of eligibility by the NCAA due to the pandemic.

"I came into (college) a year ahead, so I was academically a sophomore my first year," said Kaufman, a Hill-Murray High School graduate. "I graduated in three years and Merrimack had a one-year, master's in accounting program that I was able to complete this last year. So I got my bachelor's degree and my master's degree in four years and I was good to go and ready to move on with my life.

ADVERTISEMENT

"When the fifth year option came up, I wasn't ready to give up hockey. There's no schooling left for me at Merrimack. I've exhausted all the applicable business degrees that will help me in my future. I want to get my MBA and Merrimack doesn't have an MBA, so that's what drove me to the portal in the first place."

So how good a student is Kaufman? She has never received a grade below an 'A' in her life.

How she ended up picking SCSU

Once she entered the portal, she said she received a lot of interest from a number of schools. Last season, Kaufman led the Warriors in assists (12), points (23), game-winning goals (3) and power-play goals (3) in 36 games. With all the recruiting interest, Kaufman took some visits.

"I got interest from tons of schools, had lots of phone calls and went on a couple visits," Kaufman said. "It was actually fun going through the recruiting process again. It was like a confidence booster that other teams think I'm good, too, not just my team (Merrimack) and my coaches.

Minnesota Duluth Women’s Hockey delivers a shutout to St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena
WCHA
Addi Scribner discusses her move to wing, transferring from Ohio State to SCSU, this season's success
Senior forward Addi Scribner discusses her career, which includes playing in Kansas, and helping East Ridge High School make its first state tournament on this Huskies Hockey Insider podcast episode.
February 02, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

"I think that St. Cloud was the frontrunner on my list through the whole thing. I'm good friends with Addi Scribner, who is currently on the team. We were good friends from summer hockey growing up and I talked to her on the phone about it. She had nothing but good things to say about the school, the hockey program and the coaching staff. It just seemed like a really good fit."

Scribner grew up about 10 miles away from Kaufman in Woodbury and will be returning for her fifth season with the Huskies in the fall.

But besides knowing Scribner and the MBA program, what was it about the SCSU program that stood above the others with offers? The Huskies had 12 straight losing seasons before going 18-18-1 in Idalski's first season as head coach.

ADVERTISEMENT

"They just kind of came out of nowhere this year and had quite the breakthrough year, which was really exciting seeing them crack the national rankings, beat Wisconsin, beat the Gophers, tied Ohio (State)," Kaufman said. "They just did a lot of really good things and made a lot of good strides this year.

"That's something that's never happened for me at Merrimack," Kaufman said of the Warriors, who were 9-25-2 last season and 23-89-8 in her four seasons. "I was hoping we would have that breakthrough year and we never did. I'm definitely excited to play for a higher caliber program. Teams talk about culture all the time and I feel like it's so easy to talk up your culture and how committed the girls are, how hard they work and how much they truly care about their teammates and winning. You go and live it and the culture doesn't live up to that. Not to trash Merrimack because I had a great experience there, but it wasn't the same.

"I truly think that's what St. Cloud is and it's the cultural fit that I'm looking for. They really care about hockey, they put in the work, they hold themselves and their teammates accountable to the highest standards. In the couple times I've been up there, I can see it."

READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
Mar 11, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning center Michael Eyssimont (23) controls the puck from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman Caleb Jones (82) in the first period at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
NCHC
Former SCSU star Mikey Eyssimont on playing for 4 teams this season, his capsule wardrobe, being a 'hockey nerd' this season
Mikey Eyssimont discusses a whirlwind 2022-23 season that saw him play for the Manitoba Moose, Winnipeg Jets, San Jose Sharks and Tampa Bay Lightning on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
May 09, 2023 07:33 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
May 7, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Kraken defenseman Carson Soucy (28) hits Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment (27) during the first period in game three of the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at Climate Pledge Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Brashear-USA TODAY Sports
NHL
NHL Cup Watch: Carson Soucy has big impact in Seattle's win; Beniers, Schultz adds 2 points apiece for Kraken
Seattle has a number of former college players who have helped the Kraken to a 2-1 series lead over Dallas. Former Michigan star makes NHL playoff debut
May 08, 2023 04:06 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Warren Clark.jpg
NCHC
SCSU notebook: 4 recruits taken in USHL draft, Perbix named to Team USA, Kossila wins title, Bushy retires
Former Huskies defenseman will play for Americans at World Championships. Warren Clark helps Steinbach win MJHL title, selected by Waterloo in USHL draft.
May 05, 2023 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Apr 13, 2023; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Lightning defenseman Nick Perbix (48) skates with the puck during the first period against the Detroit Red Wings at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports
International
6 NCHC alums, former Gopher Sammy Walker named to Team USA
NCHC alums are defensemen Ronnie Attard, Scott Perunovich, Nick Perbix and Dylan Samberg, and forwards Carter Mazur and Rocco Grimaldi
May 05, 2023 12:28 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
EmmaPolusnyAction2019
WCHA
Former SCSU star Emma Polusny discusses playing professionally in Sweden, style of play, having a home sauna
The 24-year-old goalie from Mound, Minn., is back in Minnesota after playing overseas. A fun conversation with the former All-WCHA First Team pick on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
May 03, 2023 06:39 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Tampa Bay Lightning at Toronto Maple Leafs
NHL
NHL Cup Watch: Eyssimont scores 1st playoff goal; Haula's big game gives New Jersey series lead
Former SCSU forward Mikey Eyssimont returned to the lineup with a goal and an assist. Former Colorado College forward, former SCSU defenseman, former UMD defenseman help Seattle take 3-2 lead.
April 28, 2023 09:56 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
230403MH-1425-Hastings.jpg
Inside TRL
Mike Hastings discusses his move to Wisconsin, leaving Minnesota State
The Badgers' new head coach spent 11 seasons with the Mavericks as one of the most successful programs in the country. Hastings discusses his move and the challenges that lie ahead
April 26, 2023 07:02 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

What she brings to the Huskies

So what will she bring to the Huskies? One trait stands out.

"My greatest asset as a player has always been speed," said Kaufman, who is listed at 5-foot-6. "I like to think of myself as a little speed demon. That's one thing that definitely defines me as a player.

"My Merrimack coaches described me as the epitome of a 200-foot player," she said, referring to her ability to play both offense and defense. "My last two years at Merrimack, I honed in on my offensive touch. Every shift I'm out there, we get in the 'O' zone and I feel like I'm a player who can generate a high-scoring opportunity for either myself or create something for my teammates. I love creating offense and scoring goals, but you can totally catch me busting my tail on the back check and playing structurally sound and hard in the 'D' zone."

That all-around package is what drew Idalski to Kaufman as a player in the portal.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I really enjoy her mentality," he said. "She's a very driven player. She doesn't do anything halfway. Super motivated. She's a huge cultural fit for the direction we're going in, what we want to build at St. Cloud State. It was easy to see almost immediately that she was a great fit for us.

"We needed to become a better skating club and take advantage of the fact that we play on a bigger sheet," Idalski said, referring to the Olympic-sized rink at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

Kaufman, 22, is from a hockey family. Her dad, Bob, has nine siblings and all seven boys played hockey. Her brothers, Marcus and Michael, and her sister, Kristin, all play hockey. Marcus is a forward on the University of Denver club hockey team. Michael also played on the Denver club team. Kristin played for Hill-Murray High School from 2018-22.

Katie played for Hill-Murray from 2015-19, played on three state tournament teams and led the Pioneers in goals (30), points (59), power-play goals (8) and game-winning goals (7) in 28 games as a senior captain. In 120 career high school games, she had 69 goals and 148 points.

And now, she's excited about playing for the Huskies and Idalski.

"I was just looking at my notes from my first conversation with him and one thing that I wrote down was that he feels that the team needs to be better in all areas," Kaufman said. "The thing is he's never satisfied.

"The team had a breakthrough year this year, but he wants more. That's definitely who I am as a person. Good is never good enough. Great is never good enough. You can always be better. You can always strive for more. I can tell that's who he is as a person and as a coach. That's someone I'm really excited to play for and work with."

ADVERTISEMENT

Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com

For more coverage of St. Cloud and the surrounding communities, check out St. Cloud Live.
What to read next
gallery_image (84).jpg
WCHA
Gophers, Tommies get right to business on opening weekend, 2023-24 WCHA composite schedule reveals
The dates of all 28 conference games for each of the WCHA's eight teams have been announced, with Minnesota State Mankato opening the season at Wisconsin on Thursday, Oct. 12 in Madison.
May 10, 2023 02:12 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Grace McCoshen puck.JPG
Minnesota Girls
Grace McCoshen, a top defender in Minnesota, commits to Ohio State
McCoshen, a junior at Northfield, posted 43 points in 27 games this season for the Raiders to rank among the top 10 defensive scorers in Minnesota.
May 09, 2023 10:21 AM
 · 
By  Sydney Wolf
womens hockey game
WCHA
UMD women add goalscorer from Penn State for 2023-24 season
Nittany Lions forward Olivia Wallin had 17 goals last season as a junior. She joins the Bulldogs with two seasons of NCAA eligibility remaining.
May 05, 2023 02:16 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Gabbie Hughes (17) battled Bemidji State junior Reece Hunt (29) for the puck
WCHA
Crowell continues to reconstruct Bulldogs' roster with addition of Bemidji State's Hunt, Sweden's Karlsson
Reece Hunt, a transfer forward from the Beavers, and Ida Karlsson, an incoming freshman defenseman, could help UMD replace some of the offense it is losing from the 2022-23 team.
April 20, 2023 03:37 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Get Local

ADVERTISEMENT