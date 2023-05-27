Former Edina star transfers to St. Cloud State to 'be a part of something bigger than myself'

ST. CLOUD — After four years at Dartmouth College in Hanover, N.H., CC Bowlby had to find a new school if she wanted to play one more year of college hockey. At Ivy League schools, students are allowed to play only four years, so Bowlby went into the transfer portal in January to find a place to play for the extra year granted by the NCAA for athletes who were on rosters during the 2020-21 school year during the pandemic.

In March, she made some recruiting visits and ended up deciding she wanted to play closer to home and committed to play for St. Cloud State. Bowlby won three straight Class AA state titles playing for Edina High School and was top five Ms. Hockey finalist in 2019.

"I wanted to see what my options were ... and I had a variety of options and I loved them all," said Bowlby, who also visited some schools on the East Coast. "They were all very different from each other, which made it very hard. Ultimately, I wanted to be back home, have my parents and my family to be at more of my games because Dartmouth is in the middle of nowhere.

CC Bowlby

"To play in the WCHA is such a cool thing. The coaches at St. Cloud State are some of the coolest people I've ever met. I'm so excited to play for them and the culture that they've been building. The team has already been so welcoming and nice to me. I couldn't be more excited to get to school and start training."

Bowlby, a 5-foot-4 forward, is coming off the best college season of her career. She led Dartmouth in goals (10), assists (9), points (19), shots (82) and power-play goals (2) in 29 games. Dartmouth was 8-21-0 and finished 11th out of 12 teams in the ECAC.

In 2020-21, Dartmouth did not play that season due to the pandemic. In three seasons with the Big Green, Bowlby had 25 goals and 48 points in 84 games and was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Academic team twice. She is will be graduating with a degree in biology in June.

"I feel like I'm very competitive in almost everything I do," said Bowlby, who is 22. "I'm a very hard worker and I like to succeed in anything that I put my mind to."

Brian Idalski, who took over as St. Cloud State's head coach in May 2022, is excited to be adding Bowlby for a number of reasons.

"When I talk about culture fits and being our kind of player, one, she's very hockey serious," Idalski said. "Yes, she's a great student. She did very well academically at Dartmouth and did very well and enjoyed that part of the institution. But she wants to be a hockey player.

"That's very important to me and I'm not shy about that. She loves hockey. She's got a chip on her shoulder and feels like she's a little undervalued as a player. That's the kind of hunger that I appreciate. That's the kind of player that we're looking for, that's going to be very driven to be the best that they can be. Quite honestly, she has desires to play professionally. She wants to play for her country. That's the type of players that I'm targeting and looking for. Those kids are fun to work with. I love overachievers — not only in the classroom — but in everything that they do."

Wisconsin's Grace Bowlby tries to set up an offensive rush during a game Monday, Jan. 31, 2022 against St. Thomas in Mendota Heights, Minn.

A hockey family

Part of where Bowlby's competitiveness comes from is the family she grew up in. She is one of four hockey playing kids in her family.

Her brother, Henry, is a 26-year-old forward and has played the last two seasons for the Charlotte Checkers, the top minor league team of the Florida Panthers. Henry played for Harvard from 2017-20.

Her sister, Grace, 24, played defense for Wisconsin from 2017-22 and was a captain for the Badgers her last two seasons.

Her sister, Lucy, played forward for Edina from 2017-20. CC had the good fortune to play on state championship teams with both her sisters (Grace in 2017 and Lucy in 2018 and 2019).

Her mother played soccer at the University of Puget Sound and her dad played hockey and coached all of his kids growing up.

"I started skating when I was 2 years old," Bowlby said. "I saw my older brother and older sister playing and I wanted to play. There was a domino effect."

Her father also is a friend of SCSU assistant coach Mira Jalosuo, a former Stillwater and Wayzata high school coach and All-American at the University of Minnesota.

"She coached youth hockey and saw me growing up," Bowlby said. "She's awesome. Her and my dad can talk about hockey for ages."

What she brings to the team

Bowlby played four seasons for Edina (65 goals, 138 points in 99 career games) before going to Dartmouth, though she committed as an underclassman. At Dartmouth, she played wing and center and the Big Green went 24-59-4 in her three seasons.

Bowlby is excited to play in the WCHA and join a team that went 18-18-1 and was ranked No. 12 at the end of the season. That was the Huskies' most wins since going 18-15-5 in 2007-08.

"I think being a part of a program that is turning it around is something really cool," she said. "I was really hoping to do that at Dartmouth. COVID kind of took that away a bit.

"I really want to be a part of something bigger than myself. I guess that's kind of cheesy. I want to be a part of a program that brings people to the program because it's getting better. Talking with the coaches and players, I can see that Brian has so much he wants to do with the program and he's super excited to be a part of it. I'm really excited about that. To see St. Cloud State improve so much last year is really exciting."

Bowlby looks to bring some needed production to the lineup. She had 10 goals in both her freshman and senior seasons at Dartmouth. The Huskies had three players reach double digits in goals last season: Klara Hymlarova (17), Jenninna Nylund (14) and Emma Gentry (13). Nylund finished her eligibility, but Hymlarova and Gentry are both returning and the Huskies also recently added former Hill-Murray star Katie Kaufman through the transfer portal. Kaufman led Merrimack in assists (13) and points (23) last season.

Bowlby actually sees herself as more of a distributor.

"I'm quick, I go to the corners, I see the ice very well," she said. "I can make plays. I love to move the puck and get assists. I love getting people goals: it's one of my favorite things to do.

"I'm a very offensive player. I love to be in the offensive zone."

Idalski has been impressed by several aspects of her game.

"I think her hockey IQ is high," he said. "She sees the game, thinks the game, can move the puck and play off and with other high-end players. Her role at Dartmouth, she had to produce and to make things happen. I'm hopeful she can come in and be that type of player, but have some better personnel around her.

"I'm excited to see what she can do in our group and push to be a top six forward and take another step next year."

While the recruiting process is over, Bowlby admits that she enjoyed the process more as a veteran player than she did when she was in high school.

"It's pretty interesting to go through the recruiting process as an older, more educated (player)," she said. "I got recruited (in high school) before the new (age) rule they implemented, so schools started talking to me when I was young and I had no idea where I wanted to go and what I wanted to do.

"I had a great time here (at Dartmouth) and developed a lot of good relationships both as a hockey player and as a person. To have a new adventure and something new was something that's exciting to me. To play in the WCHA has always been a dream of mine. My older sister got to do that and she won a couple national championships (2019, 2021). Looking up to her, I always wanted to see if I could compete in one of the best conferences at the DI level."

Bowlby plans to work on a master's degree in data analytics at SCSU.