Former Brainerd/Little Falls D transfers to SCSU after 2 seasons of gritty, physical play at Bemidji State

When St. Cloud State women's hockey coach Brian Idalski was looking at his roster for the 2023-24 season, one of the holes that he saw was filled last season by fifth-year senior defenseman Taytum Geier.

Geier had eight points, but she was second on the team in ice time (25 minutes per game), fourth in blocked shots (71) and led the team in plus/minus (plus-10) in 36 games. At 5-foot-10, she also could play a physical game.

Taylor Larson may not fill all of Geier's shoes, but there are some similarities. Johnson, who recently finished her sophomore season at Bemidji State, decided to transfer play for the Huskies and Idalski after entering the transfer portal.

"The big thing for us on the blue line was losing Geier," Idalski said. "She was a glue kid last year. Toward the end of the year, we were only playing four (defensemen) and she was logging some heavy minutes and was a calming influence. She was very mature and a super penalty killer. That's a big hole for me.

"Taylor is somebody who isn't flashy and most people may not notice or respect her game. But as an old defenseman, I see what she does. What she does has super value. She's gritty, she's physical, tough to play against down low, she's aggressive. She's going to help lessen the blow of losing Geier and is able to take some of those minutes up for us."

For BSU last season, the 5-foot-8 Larson was third on the team in ice time (20:13), led the team in blocked shots (56), won 56% of her puck battles and was a penalty killer in 34 games.

"My strong suit is my defensive game and I consider myself a very solid defender," she said. "I play physical. I play gritty. I'm not afraid to battle. Throughout this past year, my confidence has grown quite a bit. With this experience of the last two years in the WCHA, I'm not timid or scared going up against any player. I'm kind of excited for the battle."

Larson did not have a goal or an assist last season and was a minus-20, but consider a few things with those numbers. The Beavers were 5-30-1 overall (2-26 in the WCHA), were 41st (out of 42) in NCAA Division I in offense (1.11 goals-per-game), 26th on the penalty kill (79.4%) and she was fifth on the team in plus/minus among the regulars.

Perhaps most important to Idalski and Larson is that her mentality on the ice seems like it will be a good fit with the Huskies.

"It's one thing when you're breaking down opponents and watching games, but it's a different thing to get to understand the person themselves," said Idalski, whose team played against the Beavers four times last season. "That's a kid who wants more and wants to be pushed, wants to be coached up, wants to get better and has a chip on her shoulder that she wants to show people she can play.

"She super fits and that was important to us. With all the work we did on the culture last year and getting people to buy in to what we were doing, we were very targeted with this full class of playing the right way, we're going to work hard, sacrifice and do what's necessary to be successful. Everyone who is stepping in knows that, understands that and wants that."

Bemidji State sophomore Taylor Larson (4) chases the puck during the first period against Minnesota on Friday, Jan. 20, 2023, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Looking for honesty, overachieving

Larson, like three other of the transfers who have been released by SCSU, said that she appreciates Idalski's honesty during the recruiting process.

"I want a coach to be kind of blunt," she said. "I want a coach to tell it like it is. Even in the recruiting process, when he talked to me, I felt like he understood me as a player. He spoke to my defensive game and that was reassuring to me. It's kind of hard when you're talking to new coaches because you don't know what they know about how you are as a player.

"When (Idalski) would speak and he knew the type of player I was, it wasn't like I would get there and it would be a shock."

Idalski has also made it clear that he prefers players that he describes as overachievers.

Well, Larson has a 3.96 grade-point average as a biology major, wants to go to medical school after graduation, was a five-year letterwinner in hockey playing for Brainerd/Little Falls, a three-time All-Central Lakes Conference pick in soccer and a two-year All-CLC runner (800 and 1,600 meters) in track and field in high school.

She helped Brainerd/Little Falls reach its first state tournament in 2018. The team went on to reach the Class AA state championship game in 2019 and she was the team's MVP in 2020-21.

Larson is from an athletic family. Her older brother, Tanner, played defense for Brainerd and her dad, Kim, played high school hockey and went on to play golf at Concordia College in Moorhead. Kim coached youth hockey for 27 years.

"They were big influences on me," Larson said of her dad and brother. "We had a rink outside in our backyard and I started skating when I was 3 years old and was carrying a stick around everywhere."

Taylor Larson COURTESY OF BEMIDJI STATE UNIVERSITY

Now she is glad to be a bit closer to home for her family to watch her play in college. St. Cloud is about 90 miles closer to Brainerd than Bemidji.

And she is also happy that her trip through the transfer portal is complete.

"I think I knew that I needed a change," Larson said. "In talking with the coaches at St. Cloud, I think I realized that this is a place that can benefit me as a player and as a person.

"When I went down there and meeting with the coaches and the players ... the players reiterated everything that I was hearing from the coaching staff, their values and what they're looking to do. It's something I definitely wanted to be a part of. Hearing from the coaches and the players about the mindset of working together as a team. That was something I was super excited to hear."

The Huskies were 18-18-1 and were ranked No. 12 at the end of last season, Idalski's first as head coach. That was the Huskies' most wins since going 18-15-5 in 2007-08.