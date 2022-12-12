Five SCSU players will compete in Five Nations Tournament

St. Cloud State senior forward Klara Hymlarova, freshman forward Svenja Voigt, freshman forward Laura Zimmerman, junior goalie Sanni Ahola and fifth-year senior forward Jenniina Nylund will compete in the Five Nations Tournament in Ängelholm, Sweden.

The players will compete for their respective countries in a 10-game round-robin tournament from Dec. 13-17 with each team playing four games.

Sanni Ahola

Ahola, who is from Helsinki, will be making her senior national tournament team debut for Finland. She is 6-6 with a 2.68 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 12 games this season. In her career, Ahola is 14-24-1 with a 3.31 GAA, .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 45 career college games.

Klara Hymlarova

Hymlarova, who is from Opava, Czech Republic, has played for the Czechia national team since 2014. She is off to the best start of her college career with 12 goals and 19 points in 21 games. Earlier this fall, Hymlarova helped Czechia win its first bronze medal at the world championships and she played in the 2022 Olympics.

Jenniina Nylund

Nylund, who is from Pietarsaari, will also play for Finland. She is tied for 25th in NCAA Division I in assists (13) and tied for 25th in points (24) in 21 games this season. In her career, she has 36 goals and 85 points in 122 games. She helped Finland win the bronze medal at the 2022 Olympics and has played in the last two world championships.

Svenja Voigt

Voigt, who is from Cologne, will play for Germany after playing for the national team in the 2021 world championships. She has one goal in 15 games for the Huskies this season.

Laura Zimmermann

Zimmerman, who is from Ringgenberg, will play for Switzerland after playing for the Swiss team at the last two world championships and in the 2022 Olympics.

St. Cloud State is 6-10 and in fifth place in the WCHA and 11-10 overall. The Huskies are ranked No. 15 in the two national polls this week. SCSU's next game will be against New Hampshire (6-14) at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the East/West Showcase at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.