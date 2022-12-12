SUBSCRIBE NOW AND SAVE 99¢/month for 3 months

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College | WCHA
|
News reporting
News reporting
Based on facts, either observed and verified firsthand by the reporter, or reported and verified from knowledgeable sources.

Five SCSU players will compete in Five Nations Tournament

Klara Hymlarova, Svenja Voigt, Laura Zimmerman, Sanni Ahola and Jenniina Nylund will compete in a 10-game tournament in Sweden

Ice Hockey - Women's Bronze Medal Game - Finland v Switzerland
St. Cloud State University senior forward Jenniina Nylund (28) of Finland goes to the net for a shot on Andrea Braendli of Switzerland during the bronze medal game of the Olympic women's hockey tournament on Feb. 16, 2022, at Wukesong Sports Centre in Beijing, China. Finland defeated Switzerland 4-0.
JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
December 12, 2022 05:25 PM
Share

St. Cloud State senior forward Klara Hymlarova, freshman forward Svenja Voigt, freshman forward Laura Zimmerman, junior goalie Sanni Ahola and fifth-year senior forward Jenniina Nylund will compete in the Five Nations Tournament in Ängelholm, Sweden.

The players will compete for their respective countries in a 10-game round-robin tournament from Dec. 13-17 with each team playing four games.

SanniAhola.jpg
Sanni Ahola
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Ahola, who is from Helsinki, will be making her senior national tournament team debut for Finland. She is 6-6 with a 2.68 goals-against average and .916 save percentage in 12 games this season. In her career, Ahola is 14-24-1 with a 3.31 GAA, .908 save percentage and two shutouts in 45 career college games.

Klara Hymlarova SCSU Huskies mug 19-20.jpg
Klara Hymlarova
St. Cloud State University

Hymlarova, who is from Opava, Czech Republic, has played for the Czechia national team since 2014. She is off to the best start of her college career with 12 goals and 19 points in 21 games. Earlier this fall, Hymlarova helped Czechia win its first bronze medal at the world championships and she played in the 2022 Olympics.

Jenniina Nylund SCSU Huskies mug 19-20.jpg
Jenniina Nylund
St. Cloud State University

Nylund, who is from Pietarsaari, will also play for Finland. She is tied for 25th in NCAA Division I in assists (13) and tied for 25th in points (24) in 21 games this season. In her career, she has 36 goals and 85 points in 122 games. She helped Finland win the bronze medal at the 2022 Olympics and has played in the last two world championships.

ADVERTISEMENT

Svenja Voigt.jpg
Svenja Voigt
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Voigt, who is from Cologne, will play for Germany after playing for the national team in the 2021 world championships. She has one goal in 15 games for the Huskies this season.

Laura Zimmermann.jpg
Laura Zimmermann
CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

Zimmerman, who is from Ringgenberg, will play for Switzerland after playing for the Swiss team at the last two world championships and in the 2022 Olympics.

St. Cloud State is 6-10 and in fifth place in the WCHA and 11-10 overall. The Huskies are ranked No. 15 in the two national polls this week. SCSU's next game will be against New Hampshire (6-14) at 2:30 p.m. Jan. 6 in the East/West Showcase at Ridder Arena in Minneapolis.

DSC02292.jpg
WCHA
SCSU senior Olympian has played forward, defense, even goalie in her playing career
Olympian Klára Hymlárová's versatility has helped the Huskies get ranked for the first time since 2009
December 09, 2022 11:53 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
READ MORE ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIES COVERAGE:
_L6A4619
NCHC
Three players with SCSU ties will compete in the IIHF World Junior Championships
Huskies sophomore defenseman Jack Peart (Team USA) and recruits Verner Miettinen (Finland) and Martins Lavins (Latvia) will compete in the tournament Dec. 26-Jan. 5 in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick
December 23, 2022 11:49 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
Jeniina Nylund warmups.jpeg
WCHA
SCSU's Jenniina Nylund, Sanni Ahola help Finland win Five Nations Tournament title
Huskies teammates Klára Hymlárová (Czechia), Laura Zimmermann (Switzerland) and Svenja Voigt (Germany) also played in the tournament.
December 21, 2022 11:37 AM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
102122 UND Minnesota hockey5.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: Previewing the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championship for Team USA, favorite first half stories
The Rink Live reporters talk about this season's American team, the World Junior A Challenge and their favorite stories from the first half of the college season
December 19, 2022 06:07 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
FAO9klIUcAMB21o.jpg
International
Five Gophers among the 25 plucked by USA Hockey for World Juniors roster
They will wear red, white and blue, but there will be a decidedly maroon and gold feel when the Americans take the ice in New Brunswick the day after Christmas for their World Juniors opener.
December 16, 2022 06:43 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Ice Hockey - Women's Prelim. Round - Group B - Czech Republic v People's Republic of China
WCHA
SCSU's Klara Hymlarova talks about her Olympics experience, playing hockey in the Czech Republic
The senior forward from Opava tells how she got started playing hockey, what youth hockey is like there, the challenges of several overseas tournaments last season on the Huskies Hockey Insider podcast.
December 15, 2022 04:08 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_0101.jpg
NCHC
SCSU defenseman receives one-game suspension for illegal hit
Brendan Bushy received a five-minute major and a game misconduct on a hit in the Huskies' 5-0 loss on Saturday.
December 13, 2022 12:48 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
SCSU vs UND_0040.jpg
Inside TRL
Weekend Rewind: How college teams finished the first half, early impressions of Minnesota high school hockey
The Rink Live reporters look back at the NCHC series between UMD and Denver, SCSU and Miami, UND and Western Michigan; Gophers sweep of Badgers; Minnesota women roll
December 12, 2022 06:19 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten

Related Topics: ST. CLOUD STATE HUSKIESTHE RINK LIVETRL NEWSLETTER
Mick Hatten
By Mick Hatten
Mick Hatten is a reporter and editor for Forum News Service and helps manage TheRinkLive.com, a website dedicated to hockey. He began working for Forum Communications in November 2018 and has covered St. Cloud State University hockey since 2010. A graduate of St. Cloud State, he has more than 30 years of experience as a journalist and has been a youth hockey coach since 2014. mhatten@forumcomm.com
What to read next
112322.S.BP.BSUWHKY-ASSISTANTS 9
WCHA
Bemidji State adds sibling, local products in 2023 class
Forward Talya Hendrickson (Warroad), forward Kate Johnson (Warroad), defenseman Olivia Dronen (Moorhead) and defenseman Riley Reeves (Woodbury) will join the Beavers in time for the 2023-24 season.
December 21, 2022 06:20 PM
 · 
By  Pioneer Staff Report
072819.N.BP.SOMEONESPECIAL-Engel.jpg
CCHA
Bemidji State super fan Sue Engel remembered for her volunteerism, friendship and generosity
Sue Engel was a pillar of the Bemidji community, a generous, loving friend, and so much more.
December 20, 2022 06:53 PM
 · 
By  Dennis Doeden
Arches Recruits.JPG
WCHA
'Getting to know you' stage starts early for incoming St. Thomas women's recruiting class
Nine women's hockey players who have committed to St. Thomas for the 2023-24 season and beyond recently met on campus to get to know each other, eight months before their adventure in purple begins.
December 20, 2022 02:04 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
Women hockey players in purple and yellow uniforms compete against players in white and maroon uniforms on an indoor ice sheet.
WCHA
Minnesota State's Kelsey King among WCHA players of the week
King's four-goal output tied her own Mavericks record for goals in a single game, set Oct. 8, 2021 against Lindenwood.
December 19, 2022 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Rob Beer