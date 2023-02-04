Finally a win – Bemidji State Beavers have ended losing streak after 4-1 vs. St. Thomas

On Saturday, the Bemidji State Beavers ended their wretched run of 11 straight defeats with a win over the St. Thomas. The final score was 4-1.

The hosting Beavers took the lead in the middle of the first period, with a goal from Reece Hunt . Reece Hunt and Taylor Nelson assisted.

The Beavers increased the lead to 2-0 early into the second period when Khloe Lund netted one, assisted by Paige Anderson and Anika Stoskopf .

The St. Thomas players made it 2-1 with a goal from Brieja Parent .

Beavers' Taylor Nelson tallied a goal late, making the score 3-1. Genevieve Hendrickson and Khloe Lund assisted.

Claire Vekich increased the lead to 4-1 in the third period, assisted by Khloe Lund.

Next up:

On Friday, the Beavers will host the Mavericks at 6 p.m. CST and the St. Thomas players will play against the Buckeyes at 5 p.m. CST.