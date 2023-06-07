Ella Anick ends up being a part of a 'package deal,' follows roommate to transfer, play for SCSU this fall

When Taylor Larson and Ella Anick decided to enter the transfer portal after their sophomore seasons at Bemidji State, Larson ended up being the first of them to find a new home. Larson weighed offers and decided to transfer to the St. Cloud State women's hockey team.

That made for an interesting discussion ... in their dorm room. The two were roommates this past school year, were in a number of the same classes together as biology majors and saw time as a defensive pairing with the Beavers.

"I would say she's one of my best friends from Bemidji," Anick said of Larson. "I got to spend a lot of time with her last year. We actually sat by each other in the locker room a lot. We co-exist very well. I was actually on the phone with her (Monday) for a while.

"We had a lot of classes together and would work on that in our dorm room."

After Larson committed to play for the Huskies, she had a message for Anick.

"She was like, 'Now it's your turn. I'm taking you with me: we're a package deal,'" Anick said with a laugh. "I was like, 'I'm working on it.' She had toured the campus and I said, 'How was it?' She said, 'I'm going there.' I wanted to tour first before I committed."

Huskies head coach Brian Idalski also laughed at the circumstances of two players from the same team deciding to transfer to the same school.

"This is the craziness of the transfer portal that I just plucked a complete set of a 'D' pair from another team in our league," Idalski said. "They're going to plug right in and play. They fully understand what the WCHA looks like. They understand the compete that goes into it and what you need to do to try to be successful and how hard it is in this league.

"They give us instantaneous experience, instantaneous depth and a talent infusion."

Getting back on the rush

Despite their similarities, Anick and Larson have different styles of play. Larson is known more for her physical and defensive style, while Larson is known more to get up in the offensive rush.

Anick had two goals and seven points (tied for third on the team), was second on the team in blocked shots (47), fifth on the team in time on the ice (19 minutes, 30 seconds per game) and won 56% of her puck battles in 35 games last season.

"I would say I'm more of an offensive defenseman," said Anick, a WCHA Scholar-Athlete as a sophomore. "I like to jump up in the play and I definitely got away from that a little bit in college. I'm looking forward to getting back to that type of play. That's my big goal for the coming year, to be more offensive.

"(Idalski) wants to have a five-man offense and to be able to have our defense jump up into the play and create offense and help our forwards out. He doesn't want to just have you stay in your position. He wants you to get out there and create offense."

Bemidji State freshman Ella Anick (27) passes the puck in the second period against Ohio State on Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at the Sanford Center. Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer

As a senior in high school in 2020-21, Anick was fourth on the team in assists (21) and had 28 points in 21 games for Proctor/Hermantown, which went undefeated and won the Class A state title. She played four seasons on the varsity for the Mirage and had 32 goals and 95 points in 111 games.

Anick helped Proctor/Hermantown reach three state tournaments and the Mirage played in third-place games in 2018 and 2019. Anick was named to the all-tournament team twice in those three trips to state.

So she was used to having success on the ice. The last two seasons at Bemidji State, the Beavers were 16-50-4, which was part of the reason why Anick entered the portal.

"I'm a very competitive person and I feed off of a competitive atmosphere," she said. "I felt like I needed a new space to find that. I want to be able to compete against the top teams and I just wasn't getting that at Bemidji. That's the only way I can put it."

The Huskies beat the Beavers all four of the times they played last season. St. Cloud State also had wins over Minnesota and Wisconsin and picked up points against Minnesota Duluth and Ohio State on their way to an 18-18-1 record and being ranked No. 12 nationally in Idalski's first season as head coach.

Bemidji State sophomore Ella Anick (27) controls the puck in the second period against Minnesota State on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, at the Sanford Center. Madelyn Haasken / Bemidji Pioneer

Having her dad as a coach

While the Huskies beat the Beavers, Idalski said that he was impressed with Anick's play, particularly when the two teams met Jan. 27-28 at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center.

"At the end of the season when Bemidji was here that she was their most dynamic defenseman," he said. "She was skating well, being F1 with her feet and looked very comfortable on the big sheet (of ice), making nice plays up to the next level and joining in with the transition. That's a great fit for us on the big sheet and her skating is going to fit in super well."

Anick is from a hockey family. Her dad, Michael, played high school hockey and coached her in youth hockey until she reached the high school team. Her sister, Ava, played defense the last four seasons for Proctor/Hermantown and will play for St. Norbert College (Wis.) in the fall. And her brother, Hunter, also played youth hockey.

She said she is grateful that her dad coached her growing up.

"He was tough on me, but he was just doing it to help me get better," Anick said. "Look where I am now. I'm very grateful that I got to have him as a coach.

"I would definitely make fun of him sometimes because he's not the best skater anymore," she said with a laugh. "I would make fun of him for that."

Now Anick is excited about the next chapter of her career and she is glad that she found a new home.

"It was a really stressful process because you don't know if you're going to get picked up or not," Anick said of the transfer portal. "My thought process was that I need to take this leap because you never know what can happen. It ended up working out for me and I'm grateful for that.

"It was like I was back in high school trying to find a school to play at. I feel like a freshman again in a way."

And she's even more excited about the possibilities she sees with the Huskies.

"I was really excited about the facilities they had and the resources they have for the athletes," Anick said. "Their (strength and conditioning coach) Jake (Franczek) is hockey specific and I was excited to hear about that. That was something that stood out to me.

"The coaches and the environment: I wasn't scared or felt like I was getting pushed. It drew me in. I felt safe and comfortable there. That's a big thing for me is that I could see myself at the campus and with the program. I thought it was a great fit and culture for me."