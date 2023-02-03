Eight WCHA skaters named to National Rookie of the Year Watch List

Eight players from the WCHA have been named to the National Rookie of the Year Watch List, including three Minnesota natives.

Twenty-eight players were chosen to the list, and the WCHA's eight skaters leads all of the other conferences in women's Division I hockey.

Minnesota and Wisconsin each have three skaters on the list, while the other two come from Minnesota State and Ohio State.

Of 28 first-year players recognized, eight from the WCHA have been named to the @chcommissioners National Rookie of the Year Watch List!



READ➡️https://t.co/biEm6hgcLJ pic.twitter.com/MUe90G8GFA — WCHA Hockey (@WCHA_WHockey) February 2, 2023

Golden Gophers on the list include Madison Kaiser (Andover, Minn. / Holy Family), Nelli Laitinen (Lohja, Finland / Kiekko-Espoo), and Josefin Bouveng (Uppsala, Sweden / Brynas IF).

Wisconsin's three skaters on the Watch List are Laila Edwards (Cleveland Heights, Ohio / Bishop Kearney Selects), Caroline Harvey (Pelham, N.H. / Team USA), and Kirsten Simms (Plymouth, Mich. / Little Caesars).

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State's Emma Peschel (Edina, Minn. / Benilde-St. Margaret's) and Minnesota State's Taylor Otremba (Lakeville, Minn. / Lakeville South) round out the list of WCHA honorees.

The Hockey Commissioners Association selected the 28-player list. Assistant coaches across the country will vote for a National Rookie of the Year which will be announced during the 2023 Women's Frozen Four in Duluth.

Of the WCHA nominee's, Harvey has the most points with 30 in 28 games played. Only two other players on the Watch List have more than Harvey's 30 points (Mercyhurst's Thea Johansson , 31, and Stonehill's Alexis Petford , 33).

Below is the list of all of the Watch List nominee's and their current goals, assists, and point totals.