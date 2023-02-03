ADVERTISEMENT

Women's College | WCHA
Eight WCHA skaters named to National Rookie of the Year Watch List

Eight players from the WCHA have been named to the prestigious list, including three Minnesota natives

Women's college hockey teams play game in arena
Minnesota Duluth forward Taylor Anderson (5) passes the puck against Minnesota State forward Taylor Otremba (24) at Amsoil Arena on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022, in Duluth.
Clint Austin / Duluth News Tribune
February 02, 2023 07:18 PM
Eight players from the WCHA have been named to the National Rookie of the Year Watch List, including three Minnesota natives.

Twenty-eight players were chosen to the list, and the WCHA's eight skaters leads all of the other conferences in women's Division I hockey.

Minnesota and Wisconsin each have three skaters on the list, while the other two come from Minnesota State and Ohio State.

Golden Gophers on the list include Madison Kaiser (Andover, Minn. / Holy Family), Nelli Laitinen (Lohja, Finland / Kiekko-Espoo), and Josefin Bouveng (Uppsala, Sweden / Brynas IF).

Wisconsin's three skaters on the Watch List are Laila Edwards (Cleveland Heights, Ohio / Bishop Kearney Selects), Caroline Harvey (Pelham, N.H. / Team USA), and Kirsten Simms (Plymouth, Mich. / Little Caesars).

Ohio State's Emma Peschel (Edina, Minn. / Benilde-St. Margaret's) and Minnesota State's Taylor Otremba (Lakeville, Minn. / Lakeville South) round out the list of WCHA honorees.

The Hockey Commissioners Association selected the 28-player list. Assistant coaches across the country will vote for a National Rookie of the Year which will be announced during the 2023 Women's Frozen Four in Duluth.

Of the WCHA nominee's, Harvey has the most points with 30 in 28 games played. Only two other players on the Watch List have more than Harvey's 30 points (Mercyhurst's Thea Johansson , 31, and Stonehill's Alexis Petford , 33).

Below is the list of all of the Watch List nominee's and their current goals, assists, and point totals.

Sydney Wolf is a reporter for The Rink Live, primarily covering youth hockey. She joined the team in November of 2021 and graduated from St. Cloud State University with a B.S. in Mass Communications and a minor in Writing and Rhetoric Studies and was a part of the University Honors Program.
What to read next
Minnesota Duluth Women’s Hockey delivers a shutout to St. Cloud State at Amsoil Arena
WCHA
Addi Scribner discusses her move to wing, transferring from Ohio State to SCSU, this season's success
Senior forward Addi Scribner discusses her career, which includes playing in Kansas, and helping East Ridge High School make its first state tournament on this Huskies Hockey Insider podcast episode.
February 02, 2023 07:02 PM
 · 
By  Mick Hatten
womens hockey game
WCHA
Bulldogs' Soderberg is a national goaltender of the year semifinalist for a third time
The UMD and Swedish national team starter is one of three semifinalists from the WCHA, having been named a semifinalist in the award's inaugural two seasons.
February 02, 2023 04:36 PM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens
Ohio State vs Minnesota
WCHA
Top-ranked Buckeyes coach feeling a bit nostalgic as women's hockey showdown with Gophers looms
No extra motivation is needed when Ohio State and Minnesota meet at Ridder Arena this weekend. The Buckeyes are top-ranked and have not lost in regulation since October, at the hands of the Gophers.
February 02, 2023 04:34 PM
 · 
By  Jess Myers
college women play hockey
WCHA
Bulldog Insider Podcast: Touring Duluth with UMD sixth-year senior Naomi Rogge
A medical redshirt season and COVID-19 exemption have turned Rogge into not just a UMD student, but a full-time resident these last six years.
February 02, 2023 07:00 AM
 · 
By  Matt Wellens